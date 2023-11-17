Daniel Christian Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th May, 1983
|Age
|41 years, 3 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|23
|407
|120
|83
|Innings
|18
|14
|348
|108
|141
|Not Out
|5
|6
|93
|21
|17
|Runs
|273
|118
|5817
|2844
|3783
|High Score
|39
|39
|129
|117
|131
|Average
|21.00
|14.75
|22.81
|32.68
|30.50
|Strike Rate
|88.92
|126.88
|138.07
|101.64
|53.77
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|50S
|0
|0
|17
|14
|16
|6S
|3
|6
|287
|86
|60
|4S
|23
|7
|385
|243
|463
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|23
|407
|120
|83
|Innings
|19
|21
|344
|99
|134
|overs
|121.1
|46.3
|955.3
|649.2
|1716.5
|Runs
|595
|398
|8082
|3585
|5679
|wickets
|20
|13
|278
|107
|163
|bestinning
|5/31
|3/27
|5/14
|6/48
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/31
|3/27
|5/14
|6/48
|9/87
|Average
|29.75
|30.61
|29.07
|33.50
|34.84
|econ
|4.91
|8.55
|8.45
|5.52
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|36.3
|21.4
|20.6
|36.4
|63.1
|4W
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|5W
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Daniel Christian"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
RCB gives warning to Christian for breach of contract: Reports
Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian hasn't had the best season so far at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having played 3 games so far, the 37-year-old experienced all-rounder coul
Jamieson denies to bowl with Dukes ball to Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Dan Christian made the headlines recently when he shared a hilarious story involving the likes of his team captain Virat Kohli and lanky pac
Video: Batsmen attempt to run 4 runs to tie Bushfire Cricket Bash
The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI at the Junction Oval lived up to the expectations from the start till the intriguing climax. During the match, Gilchri
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
3 player who should be released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of auction
Delhi Daredevils is one of the three teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, who despite featuring in all the editions of the tournament has failed to win a single title
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the
Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018
Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In
Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018
Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C