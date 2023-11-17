
Daniel Christian
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th May, 1983
Age41 years, 3 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches202340712083
Innings1814348108141
Not Out56932117
Runs273118581728443783
High Score3939129117131
Average21.0014.7522.8132.6830.50
Strike Rate88.92126.88138.07101.6453.77
100S00225
50S00171416
6S362878660
4S237385243463
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 202340712083
Innings 192134499134
overs 121.146.3955.3649.21716.5
Runs 595398808235855679
wickets 2013278107163
bestinning 5/313/275/146/485/24
bestmatch 5/313/275/146/489/87
Average 29.7530.6129.0733.5034.84
econ 4.918.558.455.523.30
Strike Rate 36.321.420.636.463.1
4W 00717
5W 10233
10w 00000
News related "Daniel Christian"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

RCB gives warning to Christian for breach of contract: Reports

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian hasn't had the best season so far at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having played 3 games so far, the 37-year-old experienced all-rounder coul

thumb

Jamieson denies to bowl with Dukes ball to Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Dan Christian made the headlines recently when he shared a hilarious story involving the likes of his team captain Virat Kohli and lanky pac

thumb

Video: Batsmen attempt to run 4 runs to tie Bushfire Cricket Bash

The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI at the Junction Oval lived up to the expectations from the start till the intriguing climax. During the match, Gilchri

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

3 player who should be released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of auction

Delhi Daredevils is one of the three teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, who despite featuring in all the editions of the tournament has failed to win a single title

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

