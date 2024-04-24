
David Hussey Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

David Hussey
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born15th Jul, 1977
Age47 years, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6939267260192
Innings6136251241301
Not Out63483729
Runs17967566097815214280
High Score11188100140275
Average32.6522.9030.0339.9652.50
Strike Rate90.70121.34133.2069.61
100S1011045
50S143315765
6S303423900
4S1304142400
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6939267260192
Innings 392511000
overs 133.460.1239.4413.3508.4
Runs 698392179221831882
wickets 1819685131
bestinning 4/213/253/254/214/105
bestmatch 4/213/253/254/21
Average 38.7720.6326.3542.8060.70
econ 5.226.517.475.273.69
Strike Rate 44.519.021.148.698.4
4W 20021
5W 00000
10w 00000
Unfair for bowlers : Mukesh Kumar on impact player rule

Delhi Capitals paceman Mukesh Kumar is against the impact player rule and also said it's hampering the growth of all-rounders in the country. Mukesh KumarThe Impact Player rule, in

Shakib has probably won us two games: David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)reached the final of the 14th edition of the IPL defeating DelhiCapitals by 6 wickets yesterday in Sharjah. After winning the second qualifiermatch, team

Gill will be one of highest-scoring batsmen in IPL 2021: Hussey backs Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief David Hussey has backed opener Shubman Gill after his another poor performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Mumbai.Gill has been i

Hussey wants Stoinis in all three formats

Marcus Stoinis is perhaps one of the most in-form Australian players at the moment. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the latest edition of Big Bash League, setting a

KKR named David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Australian batsman David Hussey and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the chief mentor and as bowling coach respectively for the

Melbourne stars announce David Hussey as new chief coach

Stephen Fleming will no longer be chief coach at Melbourne Stars as David Hussey has been promoted to the head coach role at the Big Bash League franchise. David Hussey will be loo

