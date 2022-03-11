
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Doug Bollinger Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Doug Bollinger Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Doug Bollinger
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born24th Jul, 1981
Age43 years, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12399129134124
Innings14822040138
Not Out72292259
Runs5450169185697
High Score21301173041
Average7.718.336.2710.278.82
Strike Rate33.9692.59100.0095.8377.73
100S000000
50S000000
6S000200
4S750500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12399129134124
Innings 2339912800
overs 400.1323.435452.41141.53645.4
Runs 129614822493541550711532
wickets 50629139203411
bestinning 5/285/351/224/135/356/47
bestmatch 8/1415/351/224/135/35
Average 25.9223.9027.6625.4727.1228.05
econ 3.234.577.117.824.823.16
Strike Rate 48.031.323.319.533.753.2
4W 1301817
5W 2200316
10w 000002
News related "Doug Bollinger"
thumb

The Doug Bollinger Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Douglas Erwin Bollinger (born 24 July 1981) is an Australian professional cricketer currently playing first-class county cricket for Kent.He has played first-class cricket for the

thumb

Vaughan picks Test cricket greatest 'Bald XI'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a list of XI with all the bald-headed cricketers which he named ‘Test cricket greatest Bald XI’.Vaughan picked his country’s legenda

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.