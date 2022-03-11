Doug Bollinger Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Jul, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|39
|9
|129
|134
|124
|Innings
|14
|8
|2
|20
|40
|138
|Not Out
|7
|2
|2
|9
|22
|59
|Runs
|54
|50
|1
|69
|185
|697
|High Score
|21
|30
|1
|17
|30
|41
|Average
|7.71
|8.33
|6.27
|10.27
|8.82
|Strike Rate
|33.96
|92.59
|100.00
|95.83
|77.73
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|7
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|39
|9
|129
|134
|124
|Innings
|23
|39
|9
|128
|0
|0
|overs
|400.1
|323.4
|35
|452.4
|1141.5
|3645.4
|Runs
|1296
|1482
|249
|3541
|5507
|11532
|wickets
|50
|62
|9
|139
|203
|411
|bestinning
|5/28
|5/35
|1/22
|4/13
|5/35
|6/47
|bestmatch
|8/141
|5/35
|1/22
|4/13
|5/35
|Average
|25.92
|23.90
|27.66
|25.47
|27.12
|28.05
|econ
|3.23
|4.57
|7.11
|7.82
|4.82
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|31.3
|23.3
|19.5
|33.7
|53.2
|4W
|1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|17
|5W
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|16
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Doug Bollinger"
The Doug Bollinger Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Douglas Erwin Bollinger (born 24 July 1981) is an Australian professional cricketer currently playing first-class county cricket for Kent.He has played first-class cricket for the
Vaughan picks Test cricket greatest 'Bald XI'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a list of XI with all the bald-headed cricketers which he named ‘Test cricket greatest Bald XI’.Vaughan picked his country’s legenda