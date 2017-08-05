
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Jackson Bird

Jackson Bird
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born11th Dec, 1986
Age37 years, 8 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches98443114
Innings92522158
Not Out6151038
Runs43991821508
High Score19142864
Average14.339.9015.1612.56
Strike Rate30.4991.6699.4561.17
100S0000
50S0004
6S11323
4S3519189
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 98443114
Innings 178343206
overs 322.2276.3386.43816.5
Runs 10422090183911225
wickets 347354452
bestinning 5/594/316/257/18
bestmatch 7/1174/316/2511/95
Average 30.6428.6334.0524.83
econ 3.237.554.752.94
Strike Rate 56.822.742.950.6
4W 11026
5W 10118
10w 0005
News related "Jackson Bird"
thumb

Injury forces another change in Aus squad

Right-arm seamer Jackson Bird has been announced as a replacement for James Pattinson in the 14-member squad for two-Test tour in Bangladesh later this month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ

thumb

Bird eyes call-up for Bangladesh tour

Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird is hopeful of getting a call-up for the two-match Test tour in Bangladesh this month.Bird played only eight Tests since he made his debut in 2012

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.