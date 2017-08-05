Jackson Bird
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Dec, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 8 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|84
|43
|114
|Innings
|9
|25
|22
|158
|Not Out
|6
|15
|10
|38
|Runs
|43
|99
|182
|1508
|High Score
|19
|14
|28
|64
|Average
|14.33
|9.90
|15.16
|12.56
|Strike Rate
|30.49
|91.66
|99.45
|61.17
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|1
|1
|3
|23
|4S
|3
|5
|19
|189
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|84
|43
|114
|Innings
|17
|83
|43
|206
|overs
|322.2
|276.3
|386.4
|3816.5
|Runs
|1042
|2090
|1839
|11225
|wickets
|34
|73
|54
|452
|bestinning
|5/59
|4/31
|6/25
|7/18
|bestmatch
|7/117
|4/31
|6/25
|11/95
|Average
|30.64
|28.63
|34.05
|24.83
|econ
|3.23
|7.55
|4.75
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|22.7
|42.9
|50.6
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|26
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|18
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|5
News related "Jackson Bird"
Injury forces another change in Aus squad
Right-arm seamer Jackson Bird has been announced as a replacement for James Pattinson in the 14-member squad for two-Test tour in Bangladesh later this month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ
Bird eyes call-up for Bangladesh tour
Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird is hopeful of getting a call-up for the two-match Test tour in Bangladesh this month.Bird played only eight Tests since he made his debut in 2012