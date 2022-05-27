Fawad Ahmed Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Feb, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 6 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|164
|34
|62
|Innings
|1
|1
|35
|13
|74
|Not Out
|1
|1
|20
|7
|36
|Runs
|4
|3
|86
|83
|410
|High Score
|4
|3
|19
|35
|34
|Average
|5.73
|13.83
|10.78
|Strike Rate
|200.00
|60.00
|75.43
|72.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|164
|34
|62
|Innings
|3
|2
|160
|33
|108
|overs
|24
|8
|591.2
|276.5
|1813.3
|Runs
|145
|68
|4145
|1429
|6378
|wickets
|3
|3
|168
|42
|205
|bestinning
|1/39
|3/25
|4/14
|4/38
|8/89
|bestmatch
|1/39
|3/25
|4/14
|4/38
|8/77
|Average
|48.33
|22.66
|24.67
|34.02
|31.11
|econ
|6.04
|8.50
|7.00
|5.16
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|16.0
|21.1
|39.5
|53.0
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Fawad Ahmed"
Australian cricketer wants to Spin bowling coach of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup
Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed was recently appointed Australian spin advisor for the Pakistan tour, having previously competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a
Trinbago Knight Riders start CPL 2018 with 100 runs win
Trinbago Knight Riders delivered an all-inclusive statement beginning the Caribbean Premier League 2018 with a thumping 100 run win against St. Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval
Fugitive Pakistani born Aussie cricketer Fawad's story now part of Australian curriculum
Cricketer Fawad Ahmed – who had to flee from Pakistan after being threatened by a group of Talibans because he tried to teach girls in Pakistan how to play cricket, is now a part o