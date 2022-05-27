
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Fawad Ahmed Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Fawad Ahmed Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Fawad Ahmed
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Feb, 1982
Age42 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches321643462
Innings11351374
Not Out1120736
Runs438683410
High Score43193534
Average5.7313.8310.78
Strike Rate200.0060.0075.4372.80
100S00000
50S00000
6S00320
4S10680
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 321643462
Innings 3216033108
overs 248591.2276.51813.3
Runs 14568414514296378
wickets 3316842205
bestinning 1/393/254/144/388/89
bestmatch 1/393/254/144/388/77
Average 48.3322.6624.6734.0231.11
econ 6.048.507.005.163.51
Strike Rate 48.016.021.139.553.0
4W 00226
5W 00009
10w 00000
News related "Fawad Ahmed"
thumb

Australian cricketer wants to Spin bowling coach of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed was recently appointed Australian spin advisor for the Pakistan tour, having previously competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a

thumb

Trinbago Knight Riders start CPL 2018 with 100 runs win

Trinbago Knight Riders delivered an all-inclusive statement beginning the Caribbean Premier League 2018 with a thumping 100 run win against St. Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval

thumb

Fugitive Pakistani born Aussie cricketer Fawad's story now part of Australian curriculum

Cricketer Fawad Ahmed – who had to flee from Pakistan after being threatened by a group of Talibans because he tried to teach girls in Pakistan how to play cricket, is now a part o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.