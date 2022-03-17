
Khaled Mashud

Khaled Mashud
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born8th Feb, 1976
Age48 years, 6 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches441267198114
Innings841103172194
Not Out102723919
Runs14091818226784374
High Score10371171201
Average19.0421.902.0020.1324.99
Strike Rate34.0654.8425.00
100S10003
50S3701022
6S10000
4S1470000
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 441267198114
Innings 00000
overs 0001.19.2
Runs 0001327
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 11.142.89
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Khaled Mashud"
thumb

The Khaled Mashud Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mushfiqur Rahim is a Bangladeshi cricketer who was born on June 9, 1987 in Bogra, Bangladesh. He is a wicketkeeper and a mid-order right-handed batsman.A mid-level wicketkeeper and

thumb

Video: Pietersen calls back Mashud after umpire wrongly gives him out

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called back former Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Khaled Mashud after the batsman was wrongly given out by the umpire.The inaugural editi

