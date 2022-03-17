Khaled Mashud
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|8th Feb, 1976
|Age
|48 years, 6 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|44
|126
|7
|198
|114
|Innings
|84
|110
|3
|172
|194
|Not Out
|10
|27
|2
|39
|19
|Runs
|1409
|1818
|2
|2678
|4374
|High Score
|103
|71
|1
|71
|201
|Average
|19.04
|21.90
|2.00
|20.13
|24.99
|Strike Rate
|34.06
|54.84
|25.00
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|3
|7
|0
|10
|22
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|147
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|44
|126
|7
|198
|114
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|9.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|13
|27
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.14
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
