Aamer Yamin
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|26th Jun, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|2
|118
|78
|67
|Innings
|3
|1
|81
|62
|90
|Not Out
|2
|1
|19
|9
|13
|Runs
|95
|15
|1100
|1125
|2701
|High Score
|62
|15
|52
|73
|225
|Average
|95.00
|17.74
|21.22
|35.07
|Strike Rate
|98.95
|250.00
|140.48
|95.01
|80.31
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|6
|16
|6S
|5
|1
|54
|33
|50
|4S
|8
|1
|92
|95
|342
|Matches
|4
|2
|118
|78
|67
|Innings
|4
|2
|112
|78
|112
|overs
|26
|6
|354.4
|567.2
|1492.1
|Runs
|154
|37
|2969
|3169
|4696
|wickets
|2
|2
|98
|94
|173
|bestinning
|1/38
|1/12
|4/5
|5/65
|6/13
|bestmatch
|1/38
|1/12
|4/5
|5/65
|9/101
|Average
|77.00
|18.50
|30.29
|33.71
|27.14
|econ
|5.92
|6.16
|8.37
|5.58
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|78.0
|18.0
|21.7
|36.2
|51.7
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Aamer Yamin"
Twitter erupts after bowlers' insane show in T10 league
Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Yamin and 47-year old Indian spinner Pravin Thambe have stunned the cricket world with their amazing bowling in the second day of the T10 league.After Mo
T10 league: Aamer Yamin takes 4 wickets in 4 balls
The first day of the season 2 of T10 league saw the dominance of batsmen while in the second day, the bowlers are dominating the day as Aamer Yamin took four wickets in four balls