Aamer Yamin

Aamer Yamin
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born26th Jun, 1990
Age34 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches421187867
Innings31816290
Not Out2119913
Runs9515110011252701
High Score62155273225
Average95.0017.7421.2235.07
Strike Rate98.95250.00140.4895.0180.31
100S00004
50S101616
6S51543350
4S819295342
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 421187867
Innings 4211278112
overs 266354.4567.21492.1
Runs 15437296931694696
wickets 229894173
bestinning 1/381/124/55/656/13
bestmatch 1/381/124/55/659/101
Average 77.0018.5030.2933.7127.14
econ 5.926.168.375.583.14
Strike Rate 78.018.021.736.251.7
4W 00113
5W 00029
10w 00000
News related "Aamer Yamin"
thumb

Twitter erupts after bowlers' insane show in T10 league

Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Yamin and 47-year old Indian spinner Pravin Thambe have stunned the cricket world with their amazing bowling in the second day of the T10 league.After Mo

thumb

T10 league: Aamer Yamin takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

The first day of the season 2 of T10 league saw the dominance of batsmen while in the second day, the bowlers are dominating the day as Aamer Yamin took four wickets in four balls

