Dawlat Zadran

Dawlat Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born19th Mar, 1988
Age36 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8234689813
Innings5617386715
Not Out27819333
Runs51368212545163
High Score4713274750
Average17.687.5511.1516.0213.58
Strike Rate77.25161.90149.2976.7647.10
100S00000
50S00001
6S21611233
4S404174318
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8234689813
Innings 8034689625
overs 628.1123.3237.3743.1303.5
Runs 3423980186140381007
wickets 115408913650
bestinning 4/224/445/94/224/32
bestmatch 4/224/445/94/227/77
Average 29.7624.5020.9129.6920.14
econ 5.447.937.835.433.31
Strike Rate 32.718.516.032.736.4
4W 31135
5W 00200
10w 00000
News related "Dawlat Zadran"
thumb

Four wounded in grenade blast during match in Kabul Stadium

A grenade explosion occurredduring a T20 match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan.Four people were injured.The explosion took place in thestands of the spect

thumb

Afghanistan aim for semifinal spot in the upcoming World Cup

Senior Afghanistan players have acknowledged the captain change in front of the World Cup and the rise   of the players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman has raised Afghanistan

thumb

Zadran set to miss Bangladesh T20Is

Afghanistan fast bowler Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the Bangladesh T20I series due to knee injury. He is also set to miss their inaugural Test against India from June 14-18

thumb

Zadran's hat-trick paved Afghan's way to win against Windies

Pacer Dawlat Zadran claimed a hat-trick as Afghanistan rendered strong footmark ahead of the 2019 World Cup qualifiers. The Asian side strangled two time world cup champion West In

thumb

Mashrafe, the 2nd most economical bowler

Bangladesh ODI captain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is one of those players whose inclusion in the team, often raises question by a group of the Bangladeshi fans, despite of his brilliant

