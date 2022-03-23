
Nasir Jamshed Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Nasir Jamshed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born6th Dec, 1989
Age34 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2481811114698
Innings44818108145166
Not Out031979
Runs511418363243144805831
High Score4611256104158182
Average12.7531.5121.3524.5532.4637.14
Strike Rate47.6675.38113.43122.7184.41
100S0301915
50S082132128
6S019125500
4S81503427300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2481811114698
Innings 000000
overs 000002
Runs 000008
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.00
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Nasir Jamshed"
thumb

The Nasir Jamshed Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Nasir Jamshed is a left-handed man from Pakistan who was born on December 6, 1989 in Lahore.He's had an encouraging start to his international career but has slipped off the radar

thumb

Nasir Jamshed jailed for 17 months for spot-fixing attempts

Cricket is a gentleman's game and it is good to see cricketers representing their nations play with full commitment, grit and determination. However, there are some infamous cricke

thumb

Nasir Jamshed admits bribery conspiracy to fix matches in BPL and PSL

Initially Nasir Jamshed denied his involvement in match fixing. For that reason, a formal hearing had called. Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed had said he was innocent by insis

thumb

Sharjeel Khan accepts all corruption charges

Pakistan’s banned Test batsman Sharjeel Khan has accepted all five charges infringed on him by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).According to report

thumb

Nasir Jamshed charged with bribery in spot-fixing investigation

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been charged with bribery, indicted by the British's National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday.The former Pakistan opener played a role in the last

thumb

Nasir Jamshed's 10 year ban upheld

Nasir Jamshed’s hope of any possible breathing space from the 10 year long ban has been sustained.On Monday, an independent adjudicator upheld Nasir Jamshed’s 10 year ban for his i

thumb

Jamshed has been banned for 10 years from all forms of cricket

Nasir Jamshed, the opening batsman from Pakistan was handed over a ban of 10 years from playing any forms of the game by Pakistan Cricket Board for the spot-fixing allegation rocke

thumb

Jamshed challenges PCB's corruption charges

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has opted to challenge the multiple code of conduct charges levied on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).In February this year, PCB had ch

thumb

Cricketers approached by bookies in PSL

If recent revealed reports would carry any hint of truth, Pakistan Super League will be going through menace of spot-fixing one more time. Scandalized by fixing scandals over past

thumb

Nasir Jamshed charged of breaching Anti-corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought multiple charges against former Test opener Nasir Jamshed about breaching Anti-corruption Code of Conduct. He has been given fourteen days

thumb

Sharjeel's appeal against ban overruled

An appeal by rising Pakistan cricket star Sharjeel Khan against a five year ban over spot fixing has been rejected this week.Justice Faqir Khokhar, the one man adjudicator, upheld

thumb

Banned Jamshed threatens PCB with legal action

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed who was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after fixing allegation in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), has threat

Latest News

