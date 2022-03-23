Nasir Jamshed Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Dec, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|48
|18
|111
|146
|98
|Innings
|4
|48
|18
|108
|145
|166
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|9
|7
|9
|Runs
|51
|1418
|363
|2431
|4480
|5831
|High Score
|46
|112
|56
|104
|158
|182
|Average
|12.75
|31.51
|21.35
|24.55
|32.46
|37.14
|Strike Rate
|47.66
|75.38
|113.43
|122.71
|84.41
|100S
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|15
|50S
|0
|8
|2
|13
|21
|28
|6S
|0
|19
|12
|55
|0
|0
|4S
|8
|150
|34
|273
|0
|0
News related "Nasir Jamshed"
The Nasir Jamshed Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Nasir Jamshed is a left-handed man from Pakistan who was born on December 6, 1989 in Lahore.He's had an encouraging start to his international career but has slipped off the radar
Nasir Jamshed jailed for 17 months for spot-fixing attempts
Cricket is a gentleman's game and it is good to see cricketers representing their nations play with full commitment, grit and determination. However, there are some infamous cricke
Nasir Jamshed admits bribery conspiracy to fix matches in BPL and PSL
Initially Nasir Jamshed denied his involvement in match fixing. For that reason, a formal hearing had called. Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed had said he was innocent by insis
Sharjeel Khan accepts all corruption charges
Pakistan’s banned Test batsman Sharjeel Khan has accepted all five charges infringed on him by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).According to report
Nasir Jamshed charged with bribery in spot-fixing investigation
Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been charged with bribery, indicted by the British's National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday.The former Pakistan opener played a role in the last
Nasir Jamshed's 10 year ban upheld
Nasir Jamshed’s hope of any possible breathing space from the 10 year long ban has been sustained.On Monday, an independent adjudicator upheld Nasir Jamshed’s 10 year ban for his i
Jamshed has been banned for 10 years from all forms of cricket
Nasir Jamshed, the opening batsman from Pakistan was handed over a ban of 10 years from playing any forms of the game by Pakistan Cricket Board for the spot-fixing allegation rocke
Jamshed challenges PCB's corruption charges
Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has opted to challenge the multiple code of conduct charges levied on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).In February this year, PCB had ch
Cricketers approached by bookies in PSL
If recent revealed reports would carry any hint of truth, Pakistan Super League will be going through menace of spot-fixing one more time. Scandalized by fixing scandals over past
Nasir Jamshed charged of breaching Anti-corruption Code
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought multiple charges against former Test opener Nasir Jamshed about breaching Anti-corruption Code of Conduct. He has been given fourteen days
Sharjeel's appeal against ban overruled
An appeal by rising Pakistan cricket star Sharjeel Khan against a five year ban over spot fixing has been rejected this week.Justice Faqir Khokhar, the one man adjudicator, upheld
Banned Jamshed threatens PCB with legal action
Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed who was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after fixing allegation in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), has threat