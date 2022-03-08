
  James Faulkner Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

James Faulkner
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born29th Apr, 1990
Age34 years, 3 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1692422312863
Innings2521816010095
Not Out0227693212
Runs451032159195320262566
High Score231164173116121
Average22.5034.4014.4521.4629.7930.91
Strike Rate104.65104.24115.21125.0389.7650.91
100S010012
50S04011015
6S1295754917
4S483797145257
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1692422312863
Innings 26724221123116
overs 27.4535.185.5752.51006.51629.2
Runs 982962684597453674759
wickets 69636262175192
bestinning 4/514/325/275/164/205/5
bestmatch 6/984/325/275/164/208/97
Average 16.3330.8519.0022.8030.6624.78
econ 3.545.537.967.935.332.92
Strike Rate 27.633.414.317.234.550.9
4W 140187
5W 001305
10w 000000
News related "James Faulkner"
thumb

The James Faulkner Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

James Peter Faulkner (born 29 April 1990) is an Australian international cricketer who plays cricket for Tasmania.An all-rounder, Faulkner is known for his aggressive hitting in th

thumb

Afridi criticizes Faulkner's unprofessional attitude

James Faulkner has left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and returned home, alleging due of wages. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a counter-complaint against

thumb

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators declare replacement for degrade James Faulkner

Following the controversial departure of James Faulkner from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Quetta Gladiators announced his replacement on Sunday.Quetta Gladiators have a

thumb

I called my girlfriend and cried on the phone like a child: Ishant

India pacer Ishant Sharma was once devastated by the poor performance in a match, with getting destroyed in one over, the winning match being handed over to the opponent.Although h

thumb

Rohit reveals he scored his first double-century as he ignored Dhoni

In ODI cricket, where it is difficult to score a double century, India star opener Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries alone. The first of which came in the very last ma

thumb

Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not

thumb

Watch- Fan gets smashed on his face, look what happened next

When it is T20 cricket, batsmen try to open the face of the blade with an intent to score more runs for the team. Even umpires get more chances to exercise by lifting their hands u

thumb

I cried for 15 days at least: Ishant opens up about ‘Faulkner’ over in 2013

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma re-called the nightmare memories of 2013 when Australia's James Faulkner smashed him all over the park.Nine years ago, India's Mohali saw one of th

thumb

Bravo-Faulkner feel T10 league will grow in future

Dwayne Bravo, who is the captain of Maratha Arabians in the ongoing T10 league and his team-mate James Faulkner feels the league will grow more in future.Since the arrival of the l

thumb

Australia announce ODI, T20 squads for tour of India

Cricket Australia(CA) has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the September-October India tour. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারত সফরে অস্ট্রেলিয়া দল ঘোষণা] All-rounder James Faulkner an

Latest News

