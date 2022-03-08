James Faulkner Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|29th Apr, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|69
|24
|223
|128
|63
|Innings
|2
|52
|18
|160
|100
|95
|Not Out
|0
|22
|7
|69
|32
|12
|Runs
|45
|1032
|159
|1953
|2026
|2566
|High Score
|23
|116
|41
|73
|116
|121
|Average
|22.50
|34.40
|14.45
|21.46
|29.79
|30.91
|Strike Rate
|104.65
|104.24
|115.21
|125.03
|89.76
|50.91
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|15
|6S
|1
|29
|5
|75
|49
|17
|4S
|4
|83
|7
|97
|145
|257
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|69
|24
|223
|128
|63
|Innings
|2
|67
|24
|221
|123
|116
|overs
|27.4
|535.1
|85.5
|752.5
|1006.5
|1629.2
|Runs
|98
|2962
|684
|5974
|5367
|4759
|wickets
|6
|96
|36
|262
|175
|192
|bestinning
|4/51
|4/32
|5/27
|5/16
|4/20
|5/5
|bestmatch
|6/98
|4/32
|5/27
|5/16
|4/20
|8/97
|Average
|16.33
|30.85
|19.00
|22.80
|30.66
|24.78
|econ
|3.54
|5.53
|7.96
|7.93
|5.33
|2.92
|Strike Rate
|27.6
|33.4
|14.3
|17.2
|34.5
|50.9
|4W
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "James Faulkner"
The James Faulkner Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
James Peter Faulkner (born 29 April 1990) is an Australian international cricketer who plays cricket for Tasmania.An all-rounder, Faulkner is known for his aggressive hitting in th
Afridi criticizes Faulkner's unprofessional attitude
James Faulkner has left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and returned home, alleging due of wages. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a counter-complaint against
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators declare replacement for degrade James Faulkner
Following the controversial departure of James Faulkner from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Quetta Gladiators announced his replacement on Sunday.Quetta Gladiators have a
I called my girlfriend and cried on the phone like a child: Ishant
India pacer Ishant Sharma was once devastated by the poor performance in a match, with getting destroyed in one over, the winning match being handed over to the opponent.Although h
Rohit reveals he scored his first double-century as he ignored Dhoni
In ODI cricket, where it is difficult to score a double century, India star opener Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries alone. The first of which came in the very last ma
Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not
Watch- Fan gets smashed on his face, look what happened next
When it is T20 cricket, batsmen try to open the face of the blade with an intent to score more runs for the team. Even umpires get more chances to exercise by lifting their hands u
I cried for 15 days at least: Ishant opens up about ‘Faulkner’ over in 2013
Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma re-called the nightmare memories of 2013 when Australia's James Faulkner smashed him all over the park.Nine years ago, India's Mohali saw one of th
Bravo-Faulkner feel T10 league will grow in future
Dwayne Bravo, who is the captain of Maratha Arabians in the ongoing T10 league and his team-mate James Faulkner feels the league will grow more in future.Since the arrival of the l
Australia announce ODI, T20 squads for tour of India
Cricket Australia(CA) has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the September-October India tour. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারত সফরে অস্ট্রেলিয়া দল ঘোষণা] All-rounder James Faulkner an