Luke Ronchi

Luke Ronchi
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born23rd Apr, 1981
Age43 years, 3 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches48533204190100
Innings86826188171158
Not Out096212015
Runs3191397359421741945614
High Score8817051102170148
Average39.8723.6717.9525.2527.7739.25
Strike Rate73.84114.50140.23153.51107.0183.97
100S0101716
50S241252123
6S6431419300
4S411493042200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 48533204190100
Innings 000000
overs 000005
Runs 0000012
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 2.40
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Luke Ronchi"
thumb

Ronchi showers praise on Williamson and Phillips

No matter where he bats in theworld, Kane Williamson always scores runs, this is the rule of the game.Williamson scored a great century in the Sylhet Test. As a result of which his

thumb

Ronchi praises Bangladesh spinners

The Sylhet test getting exciting.At the end of the second day, New Zealand was still batting in the firstinnings. They are 44 runs behind Bangladesh, with 2 wickets in hand.The spi

thumb

New Zealand hopeful of taking lead in first innings

The Sylhet Test has gatheredpace. At the end of the second day, New Zealand is behind Bangladesh by 44 runs.However, in the late afternoon, Bangladesh left the field with the relie

thumb

NZ aim to bat long and keep scoring on final day

New Zealand will not just go out to survive Bangladesh attack but aim to score runs as well as making sure they bat long in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.Thanks to Ebadot Hossa

thumb

Bond to join New Zealand coaching group again

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been added to the coaching setup as the 'fourth coach' for theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the three-match T20I series against India

thumb

Tamim at top surpassing Babar, Hales in batting average

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has rich stats in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Before the start of this year’s PSL, Tamim’s batting average was the highest among all other crick

thumb

New Zealand assistant coach takes field as substitute against India

New Zealand forced to call-up their assistant coach and former wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi to field for them in the second ODI against India as they were shy of substitute fielders.

thumb

Babar Azam is of the same calibre as Kohli: Ronchi

Former New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi believes Babar Azam is of the same calibre as players like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.Luke Ronchi has played for both Austr

thumb

Shahid Afridi named as icon player for the upcoming Euro T20 slam

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has named as icon player in the upcoming upcoming Euro T20 slam in Ireland, Netherland and Scotland.The 2019 Euro T20 Slam is scheduled to be

thumb

Watch: Sammy's startling reaction over Akmal's catch drop scene

The former champion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United regained their lost title by beating Peshawar Zalmi, champion of the 2nd season of the tournament by 3 wick

thumb

Ronchi's knock secures third consecutive win for Islamabad

It was all too easy for Islamabad United to pick up a comprehensive win over Lahore Qalandars who are having a nightmare of a tournament in the 2018's Pakistan Super League (PSL).P

thumb

Ronchi doesn't know what went wrong for Chittagong

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been a tournament to forget for the Chittagong Vikings who are at the bottom of the table.Befote the start of the tournamen

Latest News

