  Pat Cummins Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Pat Cummins
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born8th May, 1993
Age31 years, 3 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches55775012810269
Innings784923726295
Not Out111711311919
Runs11003641166935351434
High Score633621664982
Average16.4111.379.6616.9012.4418.86
Strike Rate42.3277.61123.40138.3279.3745.17
100S000000
50S200305
6S2566411127
4S1072664138150
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 55775012810269
Innings 1017650128102126
overs 1899.2666.21834788882333
Runs 548434681350381545936738
wickets 23912555143165285
bestinning 6/235/703/154/165/706/23
bestmatch 10/625/703/154/165/7010/62
Average 22.9427.7424.5426.6727.8323.64
econ 2.885.207.377.985.172.88
Strike Rate 47.631.919.920.032.249.1
4W 14603817
5W 910019
10w 100001
News related "Pat Cummins"
thumb

Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family

On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.

thumb

You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash

In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco

thumb

Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st

thumb

"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden

Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom

thumb

Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India

Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his

thumb

Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20

thumb

Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad

thumb

The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni: Moody

While comparing SunrisersHyderabad captain Pat Cummins to India's illustrious MS Dhoni, cricket analystand former Australian player Tom Moody praised Cummins for his inclusive andi

thumb

"When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard" - Cummins on MS Dhoni's craze among the fans

Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Pat Cummins upholding spirit of the game after denying 'Obstructing the Field' appeal against Ravindra Jadeja

Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the hearts of the fans when he withdrew the appeal of Ravindra Jadeja who ran right in front of the stumps during the spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

thumb

Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart

