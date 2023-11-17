Regis Chakabva Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Born
|20th Sep, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|61
|49
|103
|173
|121
|Innings
|43
|57
|49
|95
|160
|211
|Not Out
|4
|3
|2
|7
|14
|13
|Runs
|1061
|1188
|682
|1427
|4001
|7046
|High Score
|101
|102
|48
|65
|132
|240
|Average
|27.20
|22.00
|14.51
|16.21
|27.40
|35.58
|Strike Rate
|40.57
|67.84
|122.44
|122.17
|73.96
|54.22
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|16
|50S
|5
|4
|0
|3
|18
|31
|6S
|8
|9
|27
|51
|53
|68
|4S
|102
|93
|59
|105
|312
|759
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|61
|49
|103
|173
|121
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Regis Chakabva"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars
Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em
Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10
The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th
Bangladesh clinch last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh have picked up anail-biting 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their third match of the Super 12 onSunday (October 30) at The Gabba in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The m
Soumya sets unwanted record after falling for duck against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar wasout for a duck against Zimbabwe in the ongoing match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 in Brisbane.In the second over of theinnings, the left-handed
Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe
West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Zimbabwe make history with first-over ODI win in Australia
Zimbabwe have made history by beatingAustralia in Australia for the first time after they first played in thecountry in 1992. They beat the hosts by 3 wickets and took the first-ev
IND vs ZIM: Indian bowlers bowled really well say Zimbabwe skipper Chakabva
At the inaugural ODI in Harare, Deepak Chahar's incisive New Ball magic helped India defeat Zimbabwe for 189 in their spectacular six-month comeback.Chahar sent back the hosts' top
Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI
Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli
The difference is four hundreds for them and 0 for us: Tamim after series defeat
Bangladesh have lost an ODIseries against Zimbabwe after nine years on Sunday (August 8). In the first twomatches of the series, Zimbabwe batsmen hit four centuries but Bangladeshb
Raza, Chakabva give Zimbabwe ODI series win after 9 years against Bangladesh
Zimbabwe have secured a historicfive-wicket win in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh atthe Harare Sports Club Ground on Sunday (August 7). With such an un