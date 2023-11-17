
Regis Chakabva Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Regis Chakabva
NationalityZimbabwe
Role
Born20th Sep, 1987
Age36 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches226149103173121
Innings43574995160211
Not Out43271413
Runs10611188682142740017046
High Score1011024865132240
Average27.2022.0014.5116.2127.4035.58
Strike Rate40.5767.84122.44122.1773.9654.22
100S1100516
50S54031831
6S8927515368
4S1029359105312759
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 226149103173121
Innings 000005
overs 000008
Runs 0000033
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/4
bestmatch 1/14
Average 33.00
econ 4.12
Strike Rate 48.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Regis Chakabva"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars

Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em

thumb

Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10

The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th

thumb

Bangladesh clinch last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have picked up anail-biting 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their third match of the Super 12 onSunday (October 30) at The Gabba in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The m

thumb

Soumya sets unwanted record after falling for duck against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar wasout for a duck against Zimbabwe in the ongoing match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 in Brisbane.In the second over of theinnings, the left-handed

thumb

Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe

West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Zimbabwe make history with first-over ODI win in Australia

Zimbabwe have made history by beatingAustralia in Australia for the first time after they first played in thecountry in 1992. They beat the hosts by 3 wickets and took the first-ev

thumb

IND vs ZIM: Indian bowlers bowled really well say Zimbabwe skipper Chakabva

At the inaugural ODI in Harare, Deepak Chahar's incisive New Ball magic helped India defeat Zimbabwe for 189 in their spectacular six-month comeback.Chahar sent back the hosts' top

thumb

Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI

Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli

thumb

The difference is four hundreds for them and 0 for us: Tamim after series defeat

Bangladesh have lost an ODIseries against Zimbabwe after nine years on Sunday (August 8). In the first twomatches of the series, Zimbabwe batsmen hit four centuries but Bangladeshb

thumb

Raza, Chakabva give Zimbabwe ODI series win after 9 years against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe have secured a historicfive-wicket win in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh atthe Harare Sports Club Ground on Sunday (August 7). With such an un

