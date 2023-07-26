Ajantha Mendis
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Mar, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 5 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|87
|39
|129
|163
|81
|Innings
|19
|42
|8
|49
|88
|112
|Not Out
|6
|19
|5
|17
|29
|7
|Runs
|213
|188
|8
|214
|870
|1889
|High Score
|78
|21
|4
|27
|71
|101
|Average
|16.38
|8.17
|2.66
|6.68
|14.74
|17.99
|Strike Rate
|46.81
|71.48
|47.05
|86.99
|83.49
|69.27
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6S
|1
|2
|0
|7
|22
|57
|4S
|25
|16
|1
|16
|71
|193
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|87
|39
|129
|163
|81
|Innings
|31
|84
|39
|128
|155
|124
|overs
|788.2
|692.2
|147.3
|461.1
|1235.3
|2205.1
|Runs
|2434
|3324
|952
|3230
|5586
|7147
|wickets
|70
|152
|66
|170
|287
|307
|bestinning
|6/99
|6/13
|6/8
|6/8
|7/23
|7/37
|bestmatch
|10/209
|6/13
|6/8
|6/8
|7/23
|11/105
|Average
|34.77
|21.86
|14.42
|19.00
|19.46
|23.28
|econ
|3.08
|4.80
|6.45
|7.00
|4.52
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|67.5
|27.3
|13.4
|16.2
|25.8
|43.0
|4W
|5
|7
|3
|5
|14
|21
|5W
|4
|3
|2
|2
|5
|18
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history after taking 7 wickets in T20Is
In the opening game of the T20World Cup Asia B Qualifier, played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia fast bowler SyazrulIdrus became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match
The Ajantha Mendis Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Balapuwaduge Ajantha Winslow Mendis (born 11 March 1985), better known as Ajantha Mendis, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who played in all three formats for the Sri Lankan nation
Namibia's Frylinck surpasses Mustafizur to set new record in T20I cricket
Namibia all-rounder Jan Frylinckhas made a new milestone breaking Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman’srecord. He now holds the record of best bowling figure by a left-arm pace
SLC tournament faces cancellation, here is the reason
T20 leagues have been starting in different parts of the world as cricket is slowly making its return although the global pandemic is not still over. Sri Lanka cricket authoritirs
Watch: Sri Lanka spinner unveils one of history’s strangest bowling actions
Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis once made the world surprise with his strange bowling action. He made several records too. Then there had been many different types of ac
3.2-0-7-6! Deepak Chahar records best-ever T20I figures in history
Indian young pacer Deepak Chahar did everything possible for a bowler in a T20 match against Bangladesh on Sunday, November 10 in Nagpur. Meeting the demands of the captain, to sto
Mendis retires from all forms of cricket
When Ajantha Mendis first stormed into the Sri Lankan cricket team, his presence was felt when he ripped through the defences of opposition batsmen. No batsman could possibly read
1 over, 1 run, 3 wickets - Haris Sohail creates new record
Pakistan all-rounder Haris Sohail attained a unique record on Monday bountied 3 wickets in a single over spell in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai.In the 26th over of
Bopara criticises Mushfiqur's decision to let Mendis take the strike
Jannatul Naym Pieal Sylhet Superstars are again in the headlines for wrong reasons. They started their BPL journey this year with controversy over foreign players, which followe
Seven players released by SLC to play in BPL
Jannatul Naym PiealIt was learnt last week that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was refusing to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) to most of its centrally contracted players to take p