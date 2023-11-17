
Abul Hasan Raju profile stats, biography, news and photos

Abul Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Aug, 1992
Age32 years, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches375517835
Innings532295949
Not Out3009126
Runs16511141809381135
High Score113793076113
Average82.503.667.009.0019.9526.39
Strike Rate59.3568.75127.2793.7586.2162.32
100S100001
50S000045
6S50043729
4S17121667140
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 375517835
Innings 575507356
overs 883614151.4481.4736.1
Runs 371244148141124432443
wickets 304516973
bestinning 2/802/335/285/325/68
bestmatch 2/1012/335/285/328/122
Average 123.6637.0027.6635.4033.46
econ 4.216.7710.579.305.073.31
Strike Rate 176.021.017.841.860.5
4W 000002
5W 000111
10w 000000
