
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Rubel Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos

Rubel Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos

Rubel Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches271042814919660
Innings4753154910588
Not Out192410254628
Runs26514420133362555
High Score45178364545
Average9.464.964.005.546.139.25
Strike Rate43.9451.9855.5588.6662.52
100S000000
50S000000
6S420590
4S341418280
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 271042814919660
Innings 4410227148193100
overs 703.5779.496.3519.215191356.5
Runs 27644427912412381485241
wickets 361292818527797
bestinning 5/1666/263/315/326/187/51
bestmatch 5/2106/263/315/326/187/86
Average 76.7734.3132.5722.2829.4154.03
econ 3.925.679.457.935.363.86
Strike Rate 117.336.220.616.832.983.9
4W 0705120
5W 110154
10w 000000
News related "Rubel Hossain"
thumb

Tamim's 74 after Rubel and Mahadi's brilliant bowling give Prime Bank a convincing win

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 4 wickets on Wednesday (3rd April). Rubel Hossain's brilliant bowling didn't allow Partex' batters to score big. Sheikh Mahadi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Where was your emotion 9 years ago: Rubel reacts to Mathews' comment about Bangladesh

Angelo Mathews cannot accept his'timed out' dismissal. He spread his anger throughout the team and expressedhis anger while fielding and at the end of the match. Mathews talks abou

thumb

Taskin Ahmed achieves milestone of 150 wickets in international cricket

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreached the milestone of 150 wickets in international cricket. He achieved thisfeat in the second T20I match of the series against Ireland. Taskin'

thumb

Rubel Hossain hopeful of a return to national team

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossainlast got a chance to play for the national team in the tour of New Zealand in2021, since then he has been out of the national team. As the competition

thumb

Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win

Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio

thumb

The national team is nobody's property: Rubel dreams of national team return

Bangladesh star pacer RubelHossain has been out of the national team for a year and a half. He last playedin the national team during the tour of New Zealand in 2021. Bangladesh’s

thumb

We have fallen behind a lot in batting in the T20 World Cup: Rubel

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cupmission ended with two wins and three defeats. The bowling unit was excellentthroughout the tournament, except for the South Africa match. But the batting

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Shamim Hossain ties knot with longtime partner

Bangladesh cricketer ShamimHossain Patwary has started a new chapter in his life. This national cricketer hastied a knot with his classmate. He posted his wedding pictures on socia

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Afif, Rubel register for the Abu Dhabi T10 player draft

A few days ago, Bangladesh openerTamim Iqbal and pacer Mustafizur Rahman have registered for the draft of thisyear's Abu Dhabi T10 League. This time all-rounder Afif Hossain has al

thumb

I have decided to retire to give opportunities to young cricketers: Rubel

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain hasalready officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about hisretirement from red-ball cricket. He said that he has decided to retire to

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.