
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mushfiqur Rahim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mushfiqur Rahim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mushfiqur Rahim
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born9th May, 1987
Age37 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches86256102257350135
Innings15923893239328237
Not Out143916555325
Runs5553738815005381108968218
High Score2191447298145219
Average38.2937.1219.4829.2439.6238.76
Strike Rate47.9779.64115.03126.46
100S109001416
50S26466316940
6S33933715000
4S66158412646100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 86256102257350135
Innings 000000
overs 0000015
Runs 0000051
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/23
bestmatch 1/23
Average 51.00
econ 3.40
Strike Rate 90.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mushfiqur Rahim"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory

BPL 2022 is finally coming to an end, as two of the most successful teams of this season will lock horns to be called as the champions. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will

thumb

BPL 2022: COV vs CCH 2nd Qualifier: Dream Playing 11 Match Prediction

In Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will face Comilla Victorians (COV) on February 16, 2022 at 17:00 at Shere Bangla Stadium. Here are the fantasy predi

thumb

Tamim not considering commentary right away

After playing life, many athletes choose the commentary as new objective. Many of them take their seats in the commentary room even during their playing life. However, Tamim Iqba

thumb

BPL 2022 FBA vs. COV 1st Qualifier: Playing 11, Fantasy News, Match Prediction & Pitch Report

Bangladesh Premier League 2022 1st Qualifier will be played between teams of Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians. The game starts at 11:30 GMT. Shere Bangla National Stadium in

thumb

BCB to allow fans during the Qualifiers stage of BPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board have come up with agood news to the cricket fans. They will get a chance to enjoy the remaining four matches of the BPL from gallery. In the play-offs an

thumb

I definitely want to return in national team: Bijoy

Wicket-keeper batter Anamul Haque Bijoy, who has come under discussion again during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),wants to represent Bangladesh in all three formats. He has

thumb

Top performers of BPL after group stage

Overseas cricketers are ruling the list of Highest Scorers at the end of the group stage in the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, the scenerio is dif

thumb

BPL 2022 Match Eliminator KHT vs CCH: Dream Playing 11, Match Prediction, Fantasy Cricket, Pitch Report & Weather Condition

KHT vs. CGC dream11 Team Prediction, Khulna Tigers vs. Chattogram Challengers BPL 2022 Eliminator Match. BPL 2022 who will win today's match. BPL T20 League Fantasy cricket tips, p

thumb

Jacks blitz sends Chattogram into play-offs

Chattogram Challengers have secured a play-off in the last match of the group stage in BPL with the batting frenzy of Jacks and Shamim towards the end.Jacks blitz sends Chattogram

thumb

Riyad is not giving up on the hope qualifying play off

Minister Dhaka would have been assured of a play-off if they had won their last match in the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, Dhaka could not win in

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.