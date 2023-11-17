Mushfiqur Rahim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|9th May, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|86
|256
|102
|257
|350
|135
|Innings
|159
|238
|93
|239
|328
|237
|Not Out
|14
|39
|16
|55
|53
|25
|Runs
|5553
|7388
|1500
|5381
|10896
|8218
|High Score
|219
|144
|72
|98
|145
|219
|Average
|38.29
|37.12
|19.48
|29.24
|39.62
|38.76
|Strike Rate
|47.97
|79.64
|115.03
|126.46
|100S
|10
|9
|0
|0
|14
|16
|50S
|26
|46
|6
|31
|69
|40
|6S
|33
|93
|37
|150
|0
|0
|4S
|661
|584
|126
|461
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|86
|256
|102
|257
|350
|135
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/23
|bestmatch
|1/23
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|90.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
