Grant Elliott

Grant Elliott
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Mar, 1979
Age45 years, 4 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5831715021183
Innings96915127183134
Not Out111430307
Runs861976171220951263883
High Score251152770115196
Average10.7534.0615.5422.7733.5030.57
Strike Rate26.7081.78108.91128.57
100S020078
50S011082820
6S02827400
4S31511217400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5831715021183
Innings 6561513000
overs 4721732332.4804.31202.4
Runs 1401179235268243373378
wickets 4391411213092
bestinning 2/84/314/224/155/345/33
bestmatch 2/84/314/224/155/34
Average 35.0030.2316.7823.9433.3636.71
econ 2.975.437.348.065.392.80
Strike Rate 70.533.313.717.837.178.4
4W 011440
5W 000011
10w 000000
News related "Grant Elliott"
thumb

The Grant Elliott Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Grant David Elliott (born 21 March 1979) is a New Zealand former cricketer who has played all formats of the game. Primarily a batting all-rounder, Elliott contributed a man of gam

thumb

World XI reach safely in Pakistan

Cricketers of World XI have reached in Lahore, Pakistan to feature in 3 T20s against the host. At the end of two days practice camp in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and his co have moved t

thumb

Kiwi World Cup hero Grant Elliott retires from international cricket

Grant Elliott, the star of New Zealand in World Cup 2015, has announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. The 38 year old edged the Kiwis to their maiden World C

