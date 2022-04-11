Grant Elliott
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st Mar, 1979
|Age
|45 years, 4 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|83
|17
|150
|211
|83
|Innings
|9
|69
|15
|127
|183
|134
|Not Out
|1
|11
|4
|30
|30
|7
|Runs
|86
|1976
|171
|2209
|5126
|3883
|High Score
|25
|115
|27
|70
|115
|196
|Average
|10.75
|34.06
|15.54
|22.77
|33.50
|30.57
|Strike Rate
|26.70
|81.78
|108.91
|128.57
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|8
|50S
|0
|11
|0
|8
|28
|20
|6S
|0
|28
|2
|74
|0
|0
|4S
|3
|151
|12
|174
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|83
|17
|150
|211
|83
|Innings
|6
|56
|15
|130
|0
|0
|overs
|47
|217
|32
|332.4
|804.3
|1202.4
|Runs
|140
|1179
|235
|2682
|4337
|3378
|wickets
|4
|39
|14
|112
|130
|92
|bestinning
|2/8
|4/31
|4/22
|4/15
|5/34
|5/33
|bestmatch
|2/8
|4/31
|4/22
|4/15
|5/34
|Average
|35.00
|30.23
|16.78
|23.94
|33.36
|36.71
|econ
|2.97
|5.43
|7.34
|8.06
|5.39
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|70.5
|33.3
|13.7
|17.8
|37.1
|78.4
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
