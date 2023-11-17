
Hamid Hassan

Hamid Hassan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jun, 1987
Age37 years, 2 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3825545513
Innings229222917
Not Out66896
Runs107508314558
High Score1722222226
Average6.6816.665.927.255.27
Strike Rate54.87108.6991.2061.9641.72
100S00000
50S00000
6S32253
4S1036126
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3825545513
Innings 3725545424
overs 28990.4200432.2416.4
Runs 1330580134120051490
wickets 5935668767
bestinning 5/454/224/225/237/61
bestmatch 5/454/224/225/2311/154
Average 22.5416.5720.3123.0422.23
econ 4.606.396.704.633.57
Strike Rate 29.315.518.129.837.3
4W 21132
5W 10026
10w 00003
