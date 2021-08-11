
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







John Mooney

John Mooney
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born10th Feb, 1982
Age42 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6427479217
Innings5523387824
Not Out14916166
Runs9632314331344723
High Score96313896107
Average23.4816.5019.6821.6740.16
Strike Rate79.25107.94120.2779.9058.73
100S00001
50S30045
6S1418187
4S92253812785
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6427479217
Innings 501017760
overs 299.32644.2453.3242.1
Runs 16351763142429794
wickets 4810217135
bestinning 4/272/73/204/275/36
bestmatch 4/272/73/204/2710/81
Average 34.0617.6014.9534.2122.68
econ 5.456.767.085.353.27
Strike Rate 37.415.612.638.341.5
4W 20031
5W 00002
10w 00001
News related "John Mooney"
thumb

Afghanistan to hire Sri Lankan batting coach

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)is likely to appoint a new batting coach from Sri Lanka for their forthcomingseries against Pakistan. This was confirmed by Dr. Hamid Shinwari, the C

thumb

Anju Jain getting coaching role in Ireland

Anju Jain, who played 8 Tests and 65 ODIs for Indian Women's team will be leaving for Ireland soon.She has been appointed Head Coach of Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. "Starting t

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.