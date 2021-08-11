John Mooney
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|10th Feb, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|64
|27
|47
|92
|17
|Innings
|55
|23
|38
|78
|24
|Not Out
|14
|9
|16
|16
|6
|Runs
|963
|231
|433
|1344
|723
|High Score
|96
|31
|38
|96
|107
|Average
|23.48
|16.50
|19.68
|21.67
|40.16
|Strike Rate
|79.25
|107.94
|120.27
|79.90
|58.73
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|6S
|14
|1
|8
|18
|7
|4S
|92
|25
|38
|127
|85
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|64
|27
|47
|92
|17
|Innings
|50
|10
|17
|76
|0
|overs
|299.3
|26
|44.2
|453.3
|242.1
|Runs
|1635
|176
|314
|2429
|794
|wickets
|48
|10
|21
|71
|35
|bestinning
|4/27
|2/7
|3/20
|4/27
|5/36
|bestmatch
|4/27
|2/7
|3/20
|4/27
|10/81
|Average
|34.06
|17.60
|14.95
|34.21
|22.68
|econ
|5.45
|6.76
|7.08
|5.35
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|37.4
|15.6
|12.6
|38.3
|41.5
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
