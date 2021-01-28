Niall O'Brien
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|8th Nov, 1981
|Age
|42 years, 9 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|103
|30
|147
|238
|176
|Innings
|2
|101
|28
|127
|214
|283
|Not Out
|0
|9
|2
|18
|26
|28
|Runs
|18
|2581
|466
|2329
|5700
|9057
|High Score
|18
|109
|50
|84
|121
|182
|Average
|9.00
|28.05
|17.92
|21.36
|30.31
|35.51
|Strike Rate
|32.72
|70.94
|98.10
|111.38
|77.40
|55.32
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|15
|50S
|0
|18
|1
|5
|36
|48
|6S
|0
|30
|7
|41
|0
|0
|4S
|2
|218
|40
|203
|0
|0
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|9.50
|econ
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|9.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Niall O'Brien"
O'Brien showers praise on Afif 'the next Gayle or Pollard'
Former Ireland player and current cricket commentator Niall O'Brien believes Afif Hossain could be the next big-hitting star.Afif will play for Bangladeshi based team Bangla Tigers
Niall O'Brien calls it a day
Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien, aged 36, has decided to call it a day after making 216 internation appearances for his country.[caption id="attachment_105630" align="
New Zealand beat Ireland by 51 runs
[caption id="attachment_74498" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Niall O'Brien was stumped after scoring his maiden ODI century. ©Getty Images/Sportsfile[/caption]Host Ireland lost