Niall O'Brien

NationalityIreland
Role
Born8th Nov, 1981
Age42 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches110330147238176
Innings210128127214283
Not Out092182628
Runs182581466232957009057
High Score181095084121182
Average9.0028.0517.9221.3630.3135.51
Strike Rate32.7270.9498.10111.3877.4055.32
100S0100415
50S018153648
6S03074100
4S22184020300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 110330147238176
Innings 000000
overs 000003
Runs 0000019
wickets 000002
bestinning 1/4
bestmatch 1/4
Average 9.50
econ 6.33
Strike Rate 9.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Niall O'Brien"
thumb

O'Brien showers praise on Afif 'the next Gayle or Pollard'

Former Ireland player and current cricket commentator Niall O'Brien believes Afif Hossain could be the next big-hitting star.Afif will play for Bangladeshi based team Bangla Tigers

thumb

Niall O'Brien calls it a day

Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien, aged 36, has decided to call it a day after making 216 internation appearances for his country.[caption id="attachment_105630" align="

thumb

New Zealand beat Ireland by 51 runs

[caption id="attachment_74498" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Niall O'Brien was stumped after scoring his maiden ODI century. ©Getty Images/Sportsfile[/caption]Host Ireland lost

Latest News

