Ed Joyce
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Sep, 1978
|Age
|45 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|78
|18
|91
|311
|255
|Innings
|2
|77
|15
|85
|296
|419
|Not Out
|0
|8
|3
|13
|32
|34
|Runs
|47
|2622
|405
|1453
|10267
|18461
|High Score
|43
|160
|78
|78
|160
|250
|Average
|23.50
|38.00
|33.75
|20.18
|38.89
|47.95
|Strike Rate
|46.07
|72.23
|93.96
|96.35
|100S
|0
|6
|0
|0
|18
|47
|50S
|0
|15
|1
|2
|58
|92
|6S
|0
|25
|5
|14
|0
|0
|4S
|6
|255
|30
|123
|0
|0
News related "Ed Joyce"
Ed Joyce named interim Ireland Women's cricket team head coach
Former Irish cricketer Ed Joyce has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Ireland women’s cricket team as former head coach Aaron Hamilton to return to his native Austral
Joyce calls time on career
Irish veteran Ed Joyce, who previously played international cricket for England, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. He takes
Joyce quits county cricket to keep Test dream alive
Ireland batsman Ed Joyce has called time on county career to focus on Ireland career. He will be looking to chase Ireland's Test dream soon. His stint with Sussex has come to an en