Ed Joyce

Ed Joyce
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Sep, 1978
Age45 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1781891311255
Innings2771585296419
Not Out083133234
Runs47262240514531026718461
High Score431607878160250
Average23.5038.0033.7520.1838.8947.95
Strike Rate46.0772.2393.9696.35
100S06001847
50S015125892
6S02551400
4S62553012300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1781891311255
Innings 000100
overs 000144218.3
Runs 000123091033
wickets 0000611
bestinning 2/102/34
bestmatch 2/10
Average 51.5093.90
econ 12.007.024.72
Strike Rate 44.0119.1
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ed Joyce"
thumb

Ed Joyce named interim Ireland Women's cricket team head coach

Former Irish cricketer Ed Joyce has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Ireland women’s cricket team as former head coach Aaron Hamilton to return to his native Austral

thumb

Joyce calls time on career

Irish veteran Ed Joyce, who previously played international cricket for England, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. He takes

thumb

Joyce quits county cricket to keep Test dream alive

Ireland batsman Ed Joyce has called time on county career to focus on Ireland career. He will be looking to chase Ireland's Test dream soon. His stint with Sussex has come to an en

Latest News

