William Porterfield
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Sep, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 11 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|148
|61
|195
|294
|136
|Innings
|6
|145
|59
|191
|289
|226
|Not Out
|0
|3
|6
|18
|9
|9
|Runs
|58
|4343
|1079
|4562
|8958
|6867
|High Score
|32
|139
|72
|127
|139
|207
|Average
|9.66
|30.58
|20.35
|26.36
|31.99
|31.64
|Strike Rate
|25.55
|68.95
|111.12
|123.93
|71.64
|46.95
|100S
|0
|11
|0
|1
|15
|11
|50S
|0
|20
|3
|23
|49
|34
|6S
|0
|32
|23
|114
|81
|49
|4S
|7
|455
|120
|496
|967
|881
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|148
|61
|195
|294
|136
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|138
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|69.00
|econ
|7.66
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "William Porterfield"
Ex Ireland captain William Porterfield announces retirement from international career
Former Ireland captain William Porterfield announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, ending a 16-year career that has seen the team develop from amateur side
William Porterfield announces retirement from international cricket
In the latest development, former Ireland captain William Porterfield has announced his retirement from international cricket. He has led Ireland cricket team for over a decade in
Ireland-Zimbabwe second ODI called off due to wet outfield
The second ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe was called off due to the wet outfield which made play impossible in the second half of the match.Zimbabwe are having a limited-overs ou
Rain washes out Ireland-South Africa first ODI
The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa has been washed out due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday (July 11).The match started 45 minutes later of the scheduled time.
Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad
Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti
Porterfield, Wilson appointed in Ireland's senior coaching roles
William Porterfield, in spite of being a current centrally-contracted player, has been appointed as a Consultant Fielding Coach for Ireland on Friday (March 26).Besides, he has als
Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad
Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place
Andrew Balbirnie appointed Ireland's new Test and ODI captain
Cricket Ireland has today announced Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland's new Test and One-Day captain, succeeding the long-served William Porterfield who has been at the lead since 2008.M
William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain after 11 years
William Porterfield has resigned from the leadership role of Ireland after 11 years in the role. 28-year old Andrew Balbirnie will take Porterfield’s role as Test and 50-over capta
Watch: Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi's 5-wicket haul against Ireland
With the help of pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi’s fifer just in his second match of his career, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Ireland on Wednesday, May
Balbirnie to lead Ireland Wolves against Bangladesh 'A'
Cricket Ireland has announced the 13-men squad entitled Ireland Wolves to play three T20 matches against visiting Bangladesh A.[caption id="attachment_102033" align="aligncenter" w
William Porterfield becomes first Irish Test captain
On Friday, Cricket Ireland (CI) has announced the squad for their maiden Test match. The fourteen member squad will be led by William Porterfield. Ireland will face Pakistan in the