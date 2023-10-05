Sam Billings Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|15th Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 1 month26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|28
|37
|283
|104
|88
|Innings
|3
|23
|33
|269
|91
|128
|Not Out
|0
|2
|5
|41
|15
|12
|Runs
|66
|702
|478
|5424
|3139
|3628
|High Score
|36
|118
|87
|95
|175
|171
|Average
|22.00
|33.42
|17.07
|23.78
|41.30
|31.27
|Strike Rate
|57.89
|91.05
|129.89
|131.52
|103.18
|58.39
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|6
|50S
|0
|5
|2
|28
|21
|15
|6S
|0
|8
|16
|178
|53
|15
|4S
|10
|74
|41
|450
|325
|509
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|28
|37
|283
|104
|88
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Sam Billings"
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t
England cricketer Sam Billings reveals he has had skin cancer
Preventing skin cancer should be a priority for cricketers and fans who spend hours in the sun, England wicketkeeper Sam Billings warned after suffering a scare last year.England c
Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8
Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke
Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8
Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En
Warner-Head's record partnership helps Australia crush England by 221 runs
Australia beat England by a hugemargin of 221 runs in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in Melbourneon Tuesday (November 22). With this victory, Australia whitewashe
Smith, Starc, Zampa guide Australia to comfortable series victory
Australia have won thethree-match ODI series with one match in hand with a convincing 72-run victoryagainst England in the second ODI on Saturday (November 19) in Sydney. David War
Sam Billings to skip IPL 2023 to focus on longer format cricket
England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings announced on Monday he will skip the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) to focus on longer format cricket with the County of Kent at the star
Billings replies to Elgar's statement and warns him ahead of first Test
England wicket-keeper batsman SamBillings has warned South Africa captain Deal Elgar that it would be"pretty stupid" to disrespect the approach of the England Test teamcoach Brendo
Only the 'dismissed batter' has right to ask for DRS, say umpires
During KKR's crucial win over SRHon Saturday, the confusion reigned supreme in the 12th over after Rinku Singhwas given out LBW off T Natarajan.The umpire took his time to makeup h
The Sam Billings Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Sam Billings is an English cricketer who was born on 15 June 1991 in Kent. A natural right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman, Billings is also known for his brilliant antics in the fiel
Yorkshire's Harry Brook added to the England T20I squad for West Indies tour
England added their Twenty20 squad for the five-game series against West Indies this month as a cover for Sam Billings, who was named to the Ashes squad last week, the Cricket Boar
Billings ready to give best effort in Hobart
English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings has a strong chance of making his debut in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes. He has prepared himself ahead of that match, ha