
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Con de Lange

Con de Lange
NationalityScotland
RoleAll Rounder
Born11th Feb, 1981
Age43 years, 6 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1383614491
Innings127330142
Not Out4042716
Runs37117176743322888
High Score0000109
Average23.1821.3723.2429.0722.92
Strike Rate34.1020.2020.7039.50
100S00001
50S000813
6S12200
4S62400
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1383614491
Innings 10313970
overs 9127114.1981.42536.1
Runs 123357016467033
wickets 16833149183
bestinning 5/602/173/155/607/48
bestmatch 5/602/173/155/60
Average 20.5011.667.7723.5138.43
econ 4.076.336.714.412.77
Strike Rate 61.50159.09109.3783.1
4W 00020
5W 10015
10w 00001
News related "Con de Lange"
thumb

Former Scottish international cricket star dies aged just 38

South African-born Scottish international cricket team player Con de Lange lamentably kicked the bucket at 38 years old on Thursday April 18.The news of his death was deplorably de

thumb

Scotland cricketer Con de Lange diagnosed with a ‘brain tumour’

In shocking news, Scotland bowling all-rounder, Con de Lange has been suffering from a brain tumour which was detected earlier this year. However, he made up his mind to reveal the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.