Con de Lange
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|11th Feb, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 6 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|8
|36
|144
|91
|Innings
|12
|7
|33
|0
|142
|Not Out
|4
|0
|4
|27
|16
|Runs
|371
|171
|767
|4332
|2888
|High Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|109
|Average
|23.18
|21.37
|23.24
|29.07
|22.92
|Strike Rate
|34.10
|20.20
|20.70
|39.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|8
|13
|6S
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|8
|36
|144
|91
|Innings
|10
|3
|13
|97
|0
|overs
|91
|27
|114.1
|981.4
|2536.1
|Runs
|123
|35
|70
|1646
|7033
|wickets
|16
|8
|33
|149
|183
|bestinning
|5/60
|2/17
|3/15
|5/60
|7/48
|bestmatch
|5/60
|2/17
|3/15
|5/60
|Average
|20.50
|11.66
|7.77
|23.51
|38.43
|econ
|4.07
|6.33
|6.71
|4.41
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|61.50
|159.09
|109.37
|83.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
