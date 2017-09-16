Craig Ervine Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|19th Aug, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|116
|59
|109
|208
|89
|Innings
|40
|112
|58
|103
|198
|160
|Not Out
|2
|13
|3
|13
|33
|9
|Runs
|1332
|3294
|1232
|2335
|6568
|6515
|High Score
|160
|130
|68
|120
|195
|215
|Average
|35.05
|33.27
|22.40
|25.94
|39.80
|43.14
|Strike Rate
|50.35
|76.16
|106.02
|119.07
|100S
|3
|4
|0
|1
|13
|16
|50S
|5
|19
|7
|15
|33
|32
|6S
|11
|38
|26
|66
|0
|0
|4S
|150
|324
|125
|228
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|116
|59
|109
|208
|89
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26.2
|35
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|125
|143
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|bestinning
|1/25
|2/44
|bestmatch
|1/25
|Average
|125.00
|47.66
|econ
|4.74
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|158.0
|70.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Craig Ervine"
Brendan Taylor back in Zimbabwe
Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor has made his way back to International Cricket after being released from the county team Nottinghamshire on Thursday.Taylor announced retirem