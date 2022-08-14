
Pieter Seelaar

Pieter Seelaar
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Jul, 1987
Age37 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches57779814023
Innings3946579041
Not Out1012192410
Runs347591680953751
High Score43969668138
Average11.9617.3817.8914.4324.22
Strike Rate58.51111.09110.9262.9848.82
100S00001
50S01122
6S51215176
4S2643496380
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 57779814023
Innings 576484032
overs 434.5188.4244.4930.2408.2
Runs 20341290165744201434
wickets 57586512635
bestinning 4/154/194/194/155/57
bestmatch 4/154/194/194/155/57
Average 35.6822.2425.4935.0740.97
econ 4.676.836.774.753.51
Strike Rate 45.719.522.544.370.0
4W 11120
5W 00001
10w 00000
News related "Pieter Seelaar"
thumb

38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years

The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri

thumb

Pieter Seelaar announces retirement from International cricket due to a sustained back injury

Pieter Seelaar, the Dutch all-rounder who captained the national team for the last four years, has withdrawn from international cricket with immediate effect due to an ongoing back

thumb

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar takes dig at Sri Lanka

Netherlands captain PieterSeelaar thinks that there are no clear favourites in Group A and also takesa dig at Sri Lanka saying that the Lankans will have a tough time against theop

thumb

Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1

Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir

