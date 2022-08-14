Pieter Seelaar
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Jul, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|57
|77
|98
|140
|23
|Innings
|39
|46
|57
|90
|41
|Not Out
|10
|12
|19
|24
|10
|Runs
|347
|591
|680
|953
|751
|High Score
|43
|96
|96
|68
|138
|Average
|11.96
|17.38
|17.89
|14.43
|24.22
|Strike Rate
|58.51
|111.09
|110.92
|62.98
|48.82
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6S
|5
|12
|15
|17
|6
|4S
|26
|43
|49
|63
|80
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|57
|77
|98
|140
|23
|Innings
|57
|64
|84
|0
|32
|overs
|434.5
|188.4
|244.4
|930.2
|408.2
|Runs
|2034
|1290
|1657
|4420
|1434
|wickets
|57
|58
|65
|126
|35
|bestinning
|4/15
|4/19
|4/19
|4/15
|5/57
|bestmatch
|4/15
|4/19
|4/19
|4/15
|5/57
|Average
|35.68
|22.24
|25.49
|35.07
|40.97
|econ
|4.67
|6.83
|6.77
|4.75
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|45.7
|19.5
|22.5
|44.3
|70.0
|4W
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Pieter Seelaar"
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
Pieter Seelaar announces retirement from International cricket due to a sustained back injury
Pieter Seelaar, the Dutch all-rounder who captained the national team for the last four years, has withdrawn from international cricket with immediate effect due to an ongoing back
Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar takes dig at Sri Lanka
Netherlands captain PieterSeelaar thinks that there are no clear favourites in Group A and also takesa dig at Sri Lanka saying that the Lankans will have a tough time against theop
Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1
Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir