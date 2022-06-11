Ben Cooper
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|10th Feb, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|58
|68
|55
|4
|Innings
|11
|55
|64
|51
|8
|Not Out
|1
|11
|13
|6
|2
|Runs
|187
|1239
|1448
|994
|451
|High Score
|74
|91
|91
|109
|173
|Average
|18.70
|28.15
|28.39
|22.08
|75.16
|Strike Rate
|90.33
|124.77
|127.35
|80.09
|52.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|1
|9
|10
|4
|3
|6S
|4
|38
|48
|14
|3
|4S
|23
|118
|139
|113
|69
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|58
|68
|55
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben Cooper"
Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years
Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years
Netherland's Ben Cooper retires from international cricket age of 29
Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after an eight-year career.Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from internati
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After