Stephan Myburgh

Stephan Myburgh
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born28th Feb, 1984
Age40 years, 5 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2245669723
Innings2244659737
Not Out22572
Runs52791515522673760
High Score74717810585
Average26.3521.7825.8629.7021.71
Strike Rate79.60114.51120.4989.1278.10
100S00010
50S4511183
6S1228585611
4S65100159320114
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2245669723
Innings 00144
overs 00112.410
Runs 00125542
wickets 00020
bestinning 2/30
bestmatch 2/30
Average 27.50
econ 12.004.344.20
Strike Rate 38.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Stephan Myburgh"
thumb

Stephan Myburgh announces retirement from international cricket

Netherlands batsman Stephan Myburgh has announced his retirement from international cricket to spend more time with his family. However, he is still weighing his future at club lev

thumb

South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals

South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked

thumb

Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years

Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years

thumb

Ross Taylor signs off from international cricket

A 16-year-old international career has come to an end for New Zealand great Ross Taylor, who has won in his last ODI against Netherlands in Hamilton as the Blackcaps sealed 3-0 swe

thumb

Bowlers, Myburgh set up Netherlands' series win

Netherlands have beaten Ireland by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Utrecht to clinch series 2-1.This is the first time Netherlands have beaten a Full Member team in an O

