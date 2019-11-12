Khawar Ali
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|20th Dec, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|34
|41
|44
|51
|Innings
|29
|35
|38
|46
|Not Out
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Runs
|626
|626
|671
|972
|High Score
|79
|72
|72
|112
|Average
|27.21
|19.56
|19.17
|25.57
|Strike Rate
|59.16
|98.58
|98.82
|55.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6S
|6
|15
|16
|7
|4S
|56
|67
|72
|90
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|34
|41
|44
|51
|Innings
|34
|39
|41
|48
|overs
|265.1
|119.2
|124.2
|362.2
|Runs
|1265
|790
|826
|1694
|wickets
|42
|46
|47
|59
|bestinning
|5/15
|4/11
|4/11
|5/15
|bestmatch
|5/15
|4/11
|4/11
|5/15
|Average
|30.11
|17.17
|17.57
|28.71
|econ
|4.77
|6.62
|6.64
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|37.8
|15.5
|15.8
|36.8
|4W
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
