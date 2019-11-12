
Khawar Ali

Khawar Ali
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born20th Dec, 1985
Age38 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches34414451
Innings29353846
Not Out6338
Runs626626671972
High Score797272112
Average27.2119.5619.1725.57
Strike Rate59.1698.5898.8255.44
100S0001
50S4224
6S615167
4S56677290
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 34414451
Innings 34394148
overs 265.1119.2124.2362.2
Runs 12657908261694
wickets 42464759
bestinning 5/154/114/115/15
bestmatch 5/154/114/115/15
Average 30.1117.1717.5728.71
econ 4.776.626.644.67
Strike Rate 37.815.515.836.8
4W 1332
5W 1001
10w 0000
News related "Khawar Ali"
thumb

2019 - The year of 'hat-trick' in T20I cricket

India's right-handed pacer Deepak Chahar picked-up a hat-trick in the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh last night. He made his name in the record books as India's firs

thumb

Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland

Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first

Latest News

app-banner

