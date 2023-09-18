Tim Murtagh
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Aug, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|58
|14
|109
|214
|263
|Innings
|6
|36
|5
|39
|130
|355
|Not Out
|2
|12
|3
|14
|48
|102
|Runs
|109
|188
|26
|227
|828
|4360
|High Score
|54
|23
|12
|40
|35
|74
|Average
|27.25
|7.83
|13.00
|9.08
|10.09
|17.23
|Strike Rate
|82.57
|63.08
|104.00
|106.07
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6S
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4S
|14
|17
|0
|23
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|58
|14
|109
|214
|263
|Innings
|6
|57
|14
|108
|0
|0
|overs
|95
|503.2
|44.4
|354.4
|1651.4
|7796.5
|Runs
|213
|2290
|324
|2895
|8267
|23352
|wickets
|13
|74
|13
|113
|277
|951
|bestinning
|5/13
|5/21
|3/23
|6/24
|5/21
|7/82
|bestmatch
|6/65
|5/21
|3/23
|6/24
|5/21
|Average
|16.38
|30.94
|24.92
|25.61
|29.84
|24.55
|econ
|2.24
|4.54
|7.25
|8.16
|5.00
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|40.8
|20.6
|18.8
|35.7
|49.1
|4W
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|39
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
News related "Tim Murtagh"
County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career
Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso
Murtagh announces retirement from international cricket
Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. He played three Tests, 58 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Ireland.Ireland's vital f
I never thought I'd be in the Lord's Honours Board: Tim Murtagh
Ireland, the newest Test nation started dreamily in the one-off Test against England and the depiction of the fairy tale have done by Tim Murtagh, the right arm fast bowler enterin
Murtagh magic drives Ireland to a dream start at Lord's
Ireland veteran right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards following a five-wicket haul against England on day one of the one-off Test. [ca
O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist