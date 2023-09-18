
Tim Murtagh

Tim Murtagh
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Aug, 1981
Age43 years, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches35814109214263
Innings636539130355
Not Out21231448102
Runs109188262278284360
High Score542312403574
Average27.257.8313.009.0810.0917.23
Strike Rate82.5763.08104.00106.07
100S000000
50S1000011
6S211400
4S141702300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 35814109214263
Innings 6571410800
overs 95503.244.4354.41651.47796.5
Runs 21322903242895826723352
wickets 137413113277951
bestinning 5/135/213/236/245/217/82
bestmatch 6/655/213/236/245/21
Average 16.3830.9424.9225.6129.8424.55
econ 2.244.547.258.165.002.99
Strike Rate 43.840.820.618.835.749.1
4W 140180
5W 1101139
10w 000005
News related "Tim Murtagh"
thumb

County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career

Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso

thumb

Murtagh announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. He played three Tests, 58 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Ireland.Ireland's vital f

thumb

I never thought I'd be in the Lord's Honours Board: Tim Murtagh

Ireland, the newest Test nation started dreamily in the one-off Test against England and the depiction of the fairy tale have done by Tim Murtagh, the right arm fast bowler enterin

thumb

Murtagh magic drives Ireland to a dream start at Lord's

Ireland veteran right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards following a five-wicket haul against England on day one of the one-off Test. [ca

thumb

O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist

Latest News

