  Brendan Taylor Career, Records, Biography & More

Brendan Taylor
NationalityZimbabwe
Role
Born6th Feb, 1986
Age38 years, 6 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3420545174318136
Innings6820345168309248
Not Out4156222613
Runs23206684934391199149571
High Score17114575140154217
Average36.2535.5523.9426.7835.0340.72
Strike Rate56.0676.64118.22123.96
100S611021932
50S12396255436
6S221062410800
4S2545999338000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3420545174318136
Innings 4212800
overs 76652510164
Runs 3840617152604225
wickets 0918204
bestinning 3/541/163/385/282/36
bestmatch 3/541/163/385/28
Average 45.1117.0019.0030.2056.25
econ 5.426.153.406.085.983.51
Strike Rate 44.030.018.730.396.0
4W 000000
5W 000010
10w 000000
News related "Brendan Taylor"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Brendan Taylor handed ICC ban over corruption and doping charges

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned for three and a half years by the ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping code of conducts.Taylor last week admitte

thumb

Brendan Taylor set for ICC ban for not reporting fixing approach

Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwean veteran who retired from international cricket last year against Ireland, has made shocking revelations of drug use, accepting bribe, and failing to

thumb

Taylor's closest miss to score 10,000 runs is unfortunate: Lalchand Rajput

Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsmanBrendan Taylor, who has announced his retirement recently is incidentally atthe top of the list of the players who came close to the 10,000 internat

thumb

Zimbabwe lose in Taylor's farewell match

Zimbabwe have succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat (DLS) in the third ODI as Ireland levelled series 1-1 in Belfast.Brendan Taylor received a guard of honor from his mates. Brendan T

thumb

Brendan Taylor to call time upon International Cricket

Zimbabwe’sstar batsman Brendan Taylor has decided to call his retirement after the thirdone day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland, which will be held onMonday. Taylor hasb

thumb

Williams, Ervine return for Ireland, Scotland tours

Zimbabwe have brought back experienced duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine for the upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and Scotland.Williams and Ervine had missed the whole of B

thumb

Taylor to lead in Bangladesh ODIs, Raza returns

Zimbabwe have announced their ODI squad for Bangladesh series with less than 20 hours before the start of the first match.Brendan Taylor, who captained the hosts in the one-off Tes

thumb

Bangladesh 7 wickets away from rare away win

Bangladesh need 7 wickets on the last day while Zimbabwe are 337 runs away for the win in the only Test at Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe started the 477-run chase very well as despit

thumb

Zimbabwe one down after Bangladesh's 468

Zimbabwe are trailing Bangladesh by 354 runs at the end of day two of the one-off Test in Harare.After conceding 468 to Bangladesh on a dry day, Zimbabwe batters have gone to stump

thumb

Zim skipper Williams, Ervine to miss Bangladesh Test

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been ruled out of the one-off Bangladesh Test that begins tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.Williams and Ervine came in contact wi

Latest News

