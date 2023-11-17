Donald Tiripano Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th Mar, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 4 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|38
|23
|66
|140
|105
|Innings
|31
|29
|16
|36
|95
|159
|Not Out
|7
|8
|4
|12
|21
|31
|Runs
|531
|364
|157
|338
|1267
|3263
|High Score
|95
|55
|28
|52
|77
|121
|Average
|22.12
|17.33
|13.08
|14.08
|17.12
|25.49
|Strike Rate
|32.55
|66.30
|99.36
|109.38
|67.64
|38.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|6S
|1
|8
|6
|9
|24
|24
|4S
|71
|30
|9
|25
|94
|381
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|38
|23
|66
|140
|105
|Innings
|25
|36
|23
|61
|135
|185
|overs
|448.5
|251.2
|69.3
|185.5
|921.3
|2546.5
|Runs
|1273
|1456
|617
|1542
|4883
|7567
|wickets
|26
|36
|16
|63
|157
|293
|bestinning
|3/23
|5/63
|3/20
|5/17
|6/55
|5/15
|bestmatch
|4/47
|5/63
|3/20
|5/17
|6/55
|8/59
|Average
|48.96
|40.44
|38.56
|24.47
|31.10
|25.82
|econ
|2.83
|5.79
|8.87
|8.29
|5.29
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|103.5
|41.8
|26.0
|17.6
|35.2
|52.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|9
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Donald Tiripano"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe
Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z
Rashid's 11-for hands 1-1 draw to Afghanistan
Afghanistan have drawn the two-Test series 1-1 with Zimbabwe, taking the second Test by 6 wickets on day five at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_161030" ali
Williams rescues from innings defeat but match still in Afghanistan's hands
Captain Sean Williams has saved Zimbabwe from an innings defeat to Afghanistan, as the second Test goes to the fifth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_
Another two-day Test: Zimbabwe thump Afghanistan
Zimbabwe have taken 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Afghanistan, beating them by 10 wickets on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi. A week ago, the third India-E
Qadir shows his class again as Zimbabwe suffer whitewash
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 8 wickets in the last T20I of three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (November 10). With the win, Pakistan whitewash Zimbabwe b
In the middle there was 50-50 chance: Mashrafe
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza thought that there was an equal chance for both teams in the second ODI in Sylhet. He also commented that such innings had been positive for
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the