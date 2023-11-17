
Donald Tiripano Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Donald Tiripano
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBowlers
Born17th Mar, 1988
Age36 years, 4 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches16382366140105
Innings3129163695159
Not Out784122131
Runs53136415733812673263
High Score9555285277121
Average22.1217.3313.0814.0817.1225.49
Strike Rate32.5566.3099.36109.3867.6438.98
100S000004
50S2101212
6S18692424
4S713092594381
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 16382366140105
Innings 25362361135185
overs 448.5251.269.3185.5921.32546.5
Runs 12731456617154248837567
wickets 26361663157293
bestinning 3/235/633/205/176/555/15
bestmatch 4/475/633/205/176/558/59
Average 48.9640.4438.5624.4731.1025.82
econ 2.835.798.878.295.292.97
Strike Rate 103.541.826.017.635.252.1
4W 000159
5W 010136
10w 000000
