Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Sami
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born24th Feb, 1981
Age43 years, 5 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches368713172191179
Innings5646483115252
Not Out14193323249
Runs4873142152410933479
High Score49468385577
Average11.5911.6221.0010.2713.1617.13
Strike Rate30.7864.0870.00120.73
100S000000
50S000016
6S41002200
4S531623400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 368713172191179
Innings 66851317200
overs 1249.5714466271544.25104.3
Runs 448335673874429783216685
wickets 8512121183257610
bestinning 5/365/103/165/66/208/39
bestmatch 8/1065/103/165/66/20
Average 52.7429.4718.4224.2030.4727.35
econ 3.584.998.417.065.073.26
Strike Rate 88.235.413.120.536.050.2
4W 330260
5W 2103432
10w 000004
