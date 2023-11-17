Mohammad Sami
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Feb, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 5 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|87
|13
|172
|191
|179
|Innings
|56
|46
|4
|83
|115
|252
|Not Out
|14
|19
|3
|32
|32
|49
|Runs
|487
|314
|21
|524
|1093
|3479
|High Score
|49
|46
|8
|38
|55
|77
|Average
|11.59
|11.62
|21.00
|10.27
|13.16
|17.13
|Strike Rate
|30.78
|64.08
|70.00
|120.73
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6S
|4
|10
|0
|22
|0
|0
|4S
|53
|16
|2
|34
|0
|0
