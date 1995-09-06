Mustafizur Rahman Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Sep, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 11 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|93
|85
|224
|100
|36
|Innings
|22
|45
|24
|63
|47
|49
|Not Out
|7
|28
|9
|37
|28
|23
|Runs
|66
|118
|68
|163
|123
|149
|High Score
|16
|18
|15
|21
|18
|30
|Average
|4.40
|6.94
|4.53
|6.26
|6.47
|5.73
|Strike Rate
|40.74
|53.63
|76.40
|76.52
|53.47
|37.62
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|5
|0
|4
|10
|0
|9
|4S
|3
|14
|3
|8
|14
|13
News related "Mustafizur Rahman"
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch
It was a dream for me to play for Chennai: Mustafizur
Mustafizur Rahman has played for various teams in the IPL. He started with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Then he played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals. Now he is p
Shakib explains the reasons behind playing DPL matches over Zimbabwe series
Shakib Al Hasan will not feature national team will play DPL, while Mustafizur Rahman is being flown away from IPL due to national team service. Social media has gone berserk on th
''Let younger kids take my spot'': Marcus Stoinis about losing his contract with Cricket Australia
Marcus Stoinis hammered an impressive 124 runs off just 63 balls to guide LSG to a 6 wicket victory over CSK, which propelled LSG into the top four of the points table. After playi
We've been a little bit unsettled: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings are unstableas a squad even after eight games because of injuries and players coming anddeparting. Head coach Stephen Fleming stated that they are still searchi
Mustafizur is very special: Bravo
Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coachfor the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), praises Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanhighly and says that Mustafizur has got the one of the best slower balls
We want to keep him for as long as he can: Hussey on Mustafizur
Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is staying in IPL till the tenth match of Chennai Super Kings. After that, he will return to the country to play Bangladesh's T20 series
Mustafizur not to get even 1 crore from IPL
Mustafizur Rahman is now playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reigning champions bought him for Rs 2 crore from the mini auction. But the cutter
High flying CSK to take on LSG
The Tata Indian Premier League has been moving thick and fast. In the 34th match of the mega tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants.The Chennai Supe
'Why does Bangladesh do this? Let my brother play: Chopra
Mustafizur Rahman is playing great in IPL. He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with his eye-catching bowling in every match for Chennai. However, Mustafiz will soon return to
Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure
There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of
Devon Conway ruled out of IPL, Richard Gleeson replaces him at CSK
Devon Conway has been ruled out the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings rope in English paceman Richard Gleeson to their squad. Devon ConwayThe