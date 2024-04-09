Dasun Shanaka Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|9th Sep, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|67
|88
|196
|157
|65
|Innings
|12
|59
|83
|183
|130
|94
|Not Out
|2
|5
|18
|42
|20
|10
|Runs
|140
|1204
|1351
|3892
|2700
|3337
|High Score
|66
|108
|74
|131
|108
|130
|Average
|14.00
|22.29
|20.78
|27.60
|24.54
|39.72
|Strike Rate
|50.72
|92.04
|121.82
|141.52
|91.64
|68.10
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|9
|50S
|1
|3
|5
|15
|7
|18
|6S
|7
|39
|68
|225
|105
|113
|4S
|9
|97
|96
|280
|198
|309
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|67
|88
|196
|157
|65
|Innings
|8
|43
|41
|100
|94
|73
|overs
|127
|161
|66.1
|193.3
|393.1
|597.3
|Runs
|431
|921
|538
|1706
|2113
|2213
|wickets
|13
|27
|25
|63
|74
|64
|bestinning
|3/46
|5/43
|3/16
|3/6
|5/43
|6/69
|bestmatch
|5/112
|5/43
|3/16
|3/6
|5/43
|8/84
|Average
|33.15
|34.11
|21.52
|27.07
|28.55
|34.57
|econ
|3.39
|5.72
|8.13
|8.81
|5.37
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|58.6
|35.7
|15.8
|18.4
|31.8
|56.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
