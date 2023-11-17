
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mohammad Shahzad Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Shahzad Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Shahzad
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born10th Jan, 1987
Age37 years, 7 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2847015012626
Innings4847015012645
Not Out0331256
Runs6927272015419743272011
High Score40131118118143214
Average17.2533.6630.0730.4135.7651.56
Strike Rate51.8788.48133.62134.6486.8870.02
100S061296
50S01412272310
6S1557516910021
4S12323225470508244
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2847015012626
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mohammad Shahzad"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Afghanistan have called up batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-game Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.a

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Mohammad Shahzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi (born 10 January 1988) is an Afghan cricketer. He is a right-handed opening batsman who also plays as a wicketkeeper. In August 2009 he made his internat

thumb

BCB reprimands Shahzad for smoking on the field

Minister Dhaka's Afghan recruit Mohammad Shahzad has been reprimanded and handed demerit point by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for smoking on the field.Shahzad puffs out a sm

thumb

Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain

For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl

thumb

Girls say I am cute: Shahzad

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has gone viral online answering a question regarding his. The Afghan gave a funny reply saying, Girls say him cute.Girls say I am cute: Shahz

thumb

T20 World Cup: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan shine in warm-up matches

India, England, South Africa andAfghanistan have won their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against Australia,New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies respectively on Wednesday

thumb

Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL

Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Shane Watson to join Rangpur Rangers

Rangpur Rangers lost all four matches in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. That’s why Australia's one of the finest all-rounder Shane Watson has been b

thumb

Watch: Shapoor Zadran pushes away Shahzad in hilarious send-off in T10 League 2019

During the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League between Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators, Tuskers' pacer Shapoor Zadran pushed away Gladiators' opening batsman Mo

thumb

Shahzad suspended for one year from all forms of cricket

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has been banned for one year by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) from all forms of cricket.Things starting to get worse for the Afghanistan w

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.