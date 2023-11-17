Haseeb Amjad
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Nov, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|18
|32
|16
|2
|Innings
|6
|10
|16
|12
|4
|Not Out
|1
|6
|9
|3
|0
|Runs
|112
|45
|81
|184
|75
|High Score
|42
|12
|17
|42
|41
|Average
|22.40
|11.25
|11.57
|20.44
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|131.76
|100.00
|117.39
|118.70
|64.10
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|8
|1
|1
|9
|1
|4S
|8
|3
|8
|17
|11
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|18
|32
|16
|2
|Innings
|7
|18
|32
|16
|4
|overs
|57
|61.2
|111.2
|138
|61.2
|Runs
|288
|453
|747
|657
|130
|wickets
|11
|24
|41
|34
|10
|bestinning
|3/49
|4/16
|5/12
|4/33
|5/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|4/16
|5/12
|4/33
|6/92
|Average
|26.18
|18.87
|18.21
|19.32
|13.00
|econ
|5.05
|7.38
|6.70
|4.76
|2.11
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|15.30
|16.20
|24.30
|36.8
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
