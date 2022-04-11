Neil Broom
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Nov, 1983
|Age
|40 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|39
|11
|160
|190
|149
|Innings
|3
|39
|7
|151
|178
|252
|Not Out
|0
|4
|1
|14
|19
|26
|Runs
|32
|943
|73
|3601
|6030
|8457
|High Score
|20
|109
|36
|117
|164
|203
|Average
|10.66
|26.94
|12.16
|26.28
|37.92
|37.42
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|81.22
|107.35
|121.90
|80.61
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|18
|50S
|0
|5
|0
|21
|39
|33
|6S
|0
|12
|1
|123
|0
|0
|4S
|5
|78
|8
|313
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|39
|11
|160
|190
|149
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|25
|64.4
|132
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|241
|392
|525
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6
|8
|bestinning
|2/19
|2/59
|1/8
|bestmatch
|2/19
|2/59
|Average
|30.12
|65.33
|65.62
|econ
|9.64
|6.06
|3.97
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|64.6
|99.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Neil Broom"
The Neil Broom Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Neil Trevor Broom (born November 20, 1983) is a New Zealand cricketer. Broom has played domestic cricket for teams including Otago Volts, Derbyshire County Cricket Club and Canterb
de Grandhomme, Raval, Broom handed NZ contracts
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the contracted list of 21 players for 2017-18 season. Three players have been changed from last season's contract list.Opener Jeet Raval, al
New Zealand beat Ireland by 51 runs
[caption id="attachment_74498" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Niall O'Brien was stumped after scoring his maiden ODI century. ©Getty Images/Sportsfile[/caption]Host Ireland lost
Guptill ruled out of T20I series, Broom replaces
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with hamstring injury. In-form man Neil Broom is announced as his replacement
I'll play each game like it's my last: Broom
Neil Broom has got chance to New Zealand squad after a long time. He has been recalled to Blackcaps ODI squad for upcoming Bangladesh series. He said that he will play each game li