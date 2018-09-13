Anton Devcich
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|28th Sep, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|4
|159
|101
|56
|Innings
|11
|4
|146
|96
|99
|Not Out
|0
|0
|11
|7
|5
|Runs
|195
|111
|3387
|2665
|2826
|High Score
|58
|59
|102
|101
|132
|Average
|17.72
|27.75
|25.08
|29.94
|30.06
|Strike Rate
|77.07
|140.50
|133.29
|83.80
|65.84
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|50S
|1
|1
|21
|21
|13
|6S
|0
|2
|110
|28
|0
|4S
|25
|17
|366
|270
|0
News related "Anton Devcich"
Patriots eliminated Tallawahs from CPL 2018
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots eliminated Jamaica Tallawahs from the Caribbean Premier League 2018.On Wednesday (September 13), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went through a thrilling 2