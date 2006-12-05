
Iqbal Hossain Emon Career, Biography & More

Iqbal Hasan Emon
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Dec, 2006
Age18 years, 13 days
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Iqbal Hasan Emon"
thumb

Ian Bishop congratulates Bangladesh U19 team on Asia Cup glory, hails emerging bowling talents

The Bangladesh U19 cricket teamhas captured hearts yet again by securing back-to-back titles in the ACC U19Asia Cup. Their impressive victory over India in the final has drawn admi

thumb

Bangladesh clinch the ACC U-19 Asia Cup title beating India by 59 runs

Bangladesh U-19 have defended title after thumping India U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia cup 2024 final. Bangladesh have now won the title for the second time in a row. Bangladesh manage

thumb

Bangladesh eye glory as they set up U19 final clash with India

Bangladesh’s U19 team continuesits stellar run in the tournament, with skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim leading fromthe front both as a batsman and a captain. In the semi-final clash aga

thumb

Emon, Azizul shine as Bangladesh thrash Pakistan to reach to the final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024

Bangladesh U-19 thrashed Pakistan U-19 by 7 wickets to reach to the final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024. Iqbal Hossain Emon's fierce 4-fer and Maruf Mridha's two wickets helped Banglad

thumb

Azizul Hakim's sensational hundred gives Bangladesh a superb victory to begin the U-19 Asia Cup 2024

Bangladesh U-19 have thrashed Afghanistan U-19 to begin the Asia Cup 2024 journey. Skipper Azizul Hakim's sensational 103 steered Bangladesh to 228 runs. In reply, three wickets fr

thumb

South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method

South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an

thumb

Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets

Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.

thumb

Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida

Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh

thumb

Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020

The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t

thumb

Shoriful's fifer seals dominating victory for Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh U19 ended the series on high as they beat New Zealand U19 by 73 runs to seal the five-match ODI series 4-1.The young Tigers had a dream tour in New Zealand as they domin

thumb

Naveed Nawaz appointed as Bangladesh U19 coach

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as Bangladesh Under-19 side's head coach confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Tuesday (July 17). [নিউজট

thumb

Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF

Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [

Latest News

app-banner

