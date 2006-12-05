Iqbal Hossain Emon Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Dec, 2006
|Age
|18 years, 13 days
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Iqbal Hasan Emon"
Ian Bishop congratulates Bangladesh U19 team on Asia Cup glory, hails emerging bowling talents
The Bangladesh U19 cricket teamhas captured hearts yet again by securing back-to-back titles in the ACC U19Asia Cup. Their impressive victory over India in the final has drawn admi
Bangladesh clinch the ACC U-19 Asia Cup title beating India by 59 runs
Bangladesh U-19 have defended title after thumping India U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia cup 2024 final. Bangladesh have now won the title for the second time in a row. Bangladesh manage
Bangladesh eye glory as they set up U19 final clash with India
Bangladesh’s U19 team continuesits stellar run in the tournament, with skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim leading fromthe front both as a batsman and a captain. In the semi-final clash aga
Emon, Azizul shine as Bangladesh thrash Pakistan to reach to the final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024
Bangladesh U-19 thrashed Pakistan U-19 by 7 wickets to reach to the final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024. Iqbal Hossain Emon's fierce 4-fer and Maruf Mridha's two wickets helped Banglad
Azizul Hakim's sensational hundred gives Bangladesh a superb victory to begin the U-19 Asia Cup 2024
Bangladesh U-19 have thrashed Afghanistan U-19 to begin the Asia Cup 2024 journey. Skipper Azizul Hakim's sensational 103 steered Bangladesh to 228 runs. In reply, three wickets fr
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method
South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an
Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets
Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.
Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida
Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh
Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020
The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t
Shoriful's fifer seals dominating victory for Bangladesh U19
Bangladesh U19 ended the series on high as they beat New Zealand U19 by 73 runs to seal the five-match ODI series 4-1.The young Tigers had a dream tour in New Zealand as they domin
Naveed Nawaz appointed as Bangladesh U19 coach
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as Bangladesh Under-19 side's head coach confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Tuesday (July 17). [নিউজট
Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF
Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [