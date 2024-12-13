Sabbir Hossain Career, Biography & More
News related "Sabbir Hossen"
Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action cleared after detailed examination
In recent weeks, speculationsurrounding the bowling action of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gainedattention following concerns raised during his stint in the English Count
Miraz points out youngsters' missed opportunities after ODI series whitewash
West Indies stumbled early intheir chase, losing Brandon King and Alick Athanaze within the first fourovers. However, Keacy Carty (95 off 88) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104* off 83)
Rizwan’s 4-wicket haul leads Rangpur to victory over Dhaka
Rangpur Division secured acommanding 21-run victory over Dhaka Division in the NCL T20 round using theDuckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Batting first, Rangpur posted 140 runs, an
Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes
West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the third and last ODI of the three-match ODI serieson Thursday (December 12) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West
Farhad Reza shines but Dhaka Metro triumph over Rajshahi in a nail-biter
Farhad Reza’s all-roundbrilliance couldn’t save Rajshahi from a narrow 5-run defeat against DhakaMetro in their second match of the NCL T20. While Rajshahi opened theircampaign wit
Historic Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League begins December 21
For the first time in history,the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to organize the Women’s BangladeshCricket League (BCL) featuring three-day first-class matches. Scheduled to
Bangladesh announce squad for ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.The tournament, scheduled to take place in Malaysia, will kick off on Decemb
Khulna secure first victory with a thrilling 1-run win over Barishal
Khulna Division earned theirmaiden win in the National Cricket League (NCL) T20 tournament, edging pastBarishal Division by just one run in a nail-biting encounter on December 12.C
Shishir’s heartwarming post marks 12th wedding anniversary with Shakib Al Hasan
On December 12, 2012, Bangladeshcricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan tied the knot with Umme Ahmed Shishir. Twelveyears later, on December 12, 2024, the couple celebrated their 12th w
Phil Simmons reflects on coaching legacy ahead of 400th match milestone
Bangladesh faces West Indies inthe third and final ODI of the series, aiming to avoid a whitewash after losingthe first two matches. While the game might appear as a dead rubber, i
Tamim Iqbal’s heroics lead Chattogram to first win in NCL T20
Chattogram clinched their maidenvictory in the NCL T20 with a thrilling 12-run win over Sylhet in their secondmatch. The defending first-class champions, Sylhet, suffered their sec
Clive Lloyd pens formal letter praising Rangpur Riders’ GSL 2024 win
In a thrilling conclusion to thefirst-ever Global Super League (GSL), Bangladesh's franchise Rangpur Ridersemerged victorious, defeating Australia's Victoria Club by 56 runs in the