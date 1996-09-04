
Tom Moores

Tom Moores
NationalityEngland
Role
Born4th Sep, 1996
Age27 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1302172
Innings11319116
Not Out2737
Runs21135662651
High Score8076106
Average24.5635.3724.32
Strike Rate135.10113.6551.30
100S002
50S858
6S943039
4S17146380
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1302172
Innings 002
overs 001.2
Runs 006
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.50
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Tom Moores"
thumb

Shanto stars as Sylhet beat Barishal in final-ball thriller

Sylhet Strikers have won thebattle between the top two teams in the points table on Tuesday (January 24) inMirpur. Batting earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs and Sylhetc

thumb

BPL 2023: Top 6 little known foreign players to watch out for

The pressure of franchise leaguesin the United Arab Emirates and South Africa and the compact schedule ofinternational cricket made it hard for the franchise to find quality foreig

thumb

Bangla Tigers end the Super League stage with lose in Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers have confirmed the semifinals with one Super League match remaining. If the last match was won, the Bangla Tigers could go to the last four as the number one team. Bu

thumb

Bangla Tigers-Delhi Bulls ends in thrilling 'tie' in Abu Dhabi T10

The match between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls has ended in a dramatic ‘tie’ on Monday, November 18 in Abu Dhabi T10 league. Both team shared one point with each other.Delhi Bulls

thumb

Fletcher star as Bangla Tigers win their second match in Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers have won their second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday, November 17. They beat Karnataka Tuskers by 5 wickets with the help of destructive batting by opene

