Tom Moores
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|4th Sep, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|130
|21
|72
|Innings
|113
|19
|116
|Not Out
|27
|3
|7
|Runs
|2113
|566
|2651
|High Score
|80
|76
|106
|Average
|24.56
|35.37
|24.32
|Strike Rate
|135.10
|113.65
|51.30
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|8
|5
|8
|6S
|94
|30
|39
|4S
|171
|46
|380
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|130
|21
|72
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|1.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|6
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
