Jahandad Khan Career, Biography & More

Jahandad Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born16th Jun, 2003
Age21 years, 6 months, 24 days
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches529236
Innings2191711
Not Out1830
Runs11207221190
High Score6455167
Average11.0018.8115.7817.27
Strike Rate84.61180.00110.5090.90
100S0000
50S0011
6S1151012
4S0131815
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 529236
Innings 5292312
overs 13.589162174.5
Runs 129785982685
wickets 6324029
bestinning 2/303/94/497/65
bestmatch 2/303/94/499/139
Average 21.5024.5324.5523.62
econ 9.328.826.063.91
Strike Rate 13.816.624.336.1
4W 0013
5W 0001
10w 0000

