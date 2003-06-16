Jahandad Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|16th Jun, 2003
|Age
|21 years, 6 months, 24 days
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|29
|23
|6
|Innings
|2
|19
|17
|11
|Not Out
|1
|8
|3
|0
|Runs
|11
|207
|221
|190
|High Score
|6
|45
|51
|67
|Average
|11.00
|18.81
|15.78
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|84.61
|180.00
|110.50
|90.90
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6S
|1
|15
|10
|12
|4S
|0
|13
|18
|15
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|29
|23
|6
|Innings
|5
|29
|23
|12
|overs
|13.5
|89
|162
|174.5
|Runs
|129
|785
|982
|685
|wickets
|6
|32
|40
|29
|bestinning
|2/30
|3/9
|4/49
|7/65
|bestmatch
|2/30
|3/9
|4/49
|9/139
|Average
|21.50
|24.53
|24.55
|23.62
|econ
|9.32
|8.82
|6.06
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|13.8
|16.6
|24.3
|36.1
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0