Mehedi Hasan Career, Biography & More

Mehedi Hasan Rana
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1997
Age27 years, 7 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches454538
Innings132149
Not Out768
Runs3251563
High Score132057
Average5.333.4013.73
Strike Rate100.0045.9442.01
100S000
50S002
6S0020
4S5149
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 454538
Innings 444562
overs 146.2298.1917.2
Runs 127416573070
wickets 575290
bestinning 4/174/295/30
bestmatch 4/174/297/57
Average 22.3531.8634.11
econ 8.705.553.34
Strike Rate 15.434.461.1
4W 333
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Mehedi Hasan Rana"
thumb

Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win

Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi

thumb

Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win

Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets

thumb

BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month

Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media

thumb

Barishal defend 143 to reach BPL final

Fortune Barishal are the first team to confirm the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) finals as they beat Comilla Victorians by 10 runs in the closely fought Qualifier 1 encounte

thumb

Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win

Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati

thumb

Abahani clinch last-over thriller

With Najmul Hossain Shanto’s hard-fought half-century, Abahani Limited have picked up a great win by 1 wicket against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League

thumb

Naim's middle-order cameo gives Abahani last-over triumph

Abahani Limited have ended their league stage with a last-over win over Legends of Rupganj in match 65 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur. Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Li

thumb

Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat

With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar.  Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu

thumb

Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game

Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu

thumb

Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably

Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches.   Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has

thumb

Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2

Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa

thumb

Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft

20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba

app-banner

