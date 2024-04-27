Ravichandran Ashwin Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|17th Sep, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 10 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|94
|115
|65
|309
|173
|148
|Innings
|132
|63
|19
|126
|103
|208
|Not Out
|15
|20
|12
|51
|27
|32
|Runs
|3185
|707
|184
|1114
|1346
|5041
|High Score
|124
|65
|31
|50
|79
|124
|Average
|27.22
|16.44
|26.28
|14.85
|17.71
|28.64
|Strike Rate
|54.61
|86.96
|114.99
|120.17
|77.35
|54.67
|100S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|24
|6S
|20
|7
|4
|34
|13
|26
|4S
|365
|60
|17
|95
|104
|619
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|94
|115
|65
|309
|173
|148
|Innings
|174
|111
|65
|306
|171
|266
|overs
|4095.3
|1023.3
|242
|1114
|1558.4
|6518.1
|Runs
|11344
|5058
|1672
|7793
|7242
|17899
|wickets
|474
|151
|72
|301
|231
|716
|bestinning
|7/59
|4/25
|4/8
|4/8
|4/25
|7/59
|bestmatch
|13/140
|4/25
|4/8
|4/8
|4/25
|13/140
|Average
|23.93
|33.49
|23.22
|25.89
|31.35
|24.99
|econ
|2.76
|4.94
|6.90
|6.99
|4.64
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|51.8
|40.6
|20.1
|22.2
|40.4
|54.6
|4W
|24
|1
|2
|4
|1
|32
|5W
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|10w
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
News related "Ravichandran Ashwin"
Save the bowlers, someone please: Ashwin after KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ofIndia expressed empathy for the bowlers, echoing the feelings of many Indianswho were watching the IPL (Indian Premier League).“Save the bowlers, some
Mr Vijay Mallya just stood up and said he's my Bengaluru boy: Kumble reminisces his RCB days
Former India spinner Anil Kumble reflectedon his 2008 auction purchase of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whichwas owned by former owner Vijay MallyBecause Kumble was "myBen
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli replicates Ravichandran Ashwin's leave in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli does a Ravichandran Ashwin as he left the ball the same way Ashwin did during the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. In that game, Ravichandran Ashwin ju
Ravichandran Ashwin backs Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's time in IPL isnot going well. Hardik joined Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans this year. Byremoving Rohit, Mumbai handed over their leadership to Hardik. However,
Sometimes I wonder if IPL is even cricket: Ashwin
thstating that he sometimes wonders whether the IPLis cricket at all.In an episode of the Club PrairieFire podcast, Rajasthan Royals all-rounderAshwin reflected on his IPL experien
Ravichandran Ashwin retains top spot in ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings
Ravichandran Ashwin performedwell in the recently concluded Test series against England. In the fifth Testat Dharamsala, he took nine wickets in the fifth match with five wickets i
Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes
Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled
Ashwin is a master of a spin says Ricky Ponting ahead of his 100th test match
On the latest episode of the ICC Review, Australia legend Ricky Ponting recalled his time with Ravichandran Ashwin. And lauded the Indian spinner as the master of a spin ahead of A
4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week
Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the
Ashwin, Kuldeep spin a web to propel India to the drivers test of Ranchi test
India on top after day 3 in Ranchi test. Dhruv Jurel's majestic 90 off just 147 deliveries and a fifer from India’s ironman Ravichandran Ashwin aided them to topple England. Earlie
Ravichandran Ashwin completes 500 test wickets and becomes the 9th man on the planet to reach the feat
India's star off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completes 500 test wickets and touched the feat of 500 test wicket club. He became the 9th bowler in the history of test cricket to rea
Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to gain top spot in Test bowlers' ranking
India got a comfortable win overEngland in the Visakhapatnam Test, leveling the five-match series 1-1. India'sstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah led with the ball in that victory. As a resu