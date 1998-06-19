Shathi Rani Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|19th Jun, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 3 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20I
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|22
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|84.37
|100S
|0
|50S
|0
|6S
|0
|4S
|5
|Overview
|T20I
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|0
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
News related "Sathi Rani"
Bangladesh secure confidence boost with a 23-run win against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up
Bangladesh women’s cricket teamsealed a morale-boosting 23-run victory against Pakistan in their secondwarm-up match for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy, Dubai. Afterl
Bangladesh A women edge past Sri Lanka A women in low-scoring battle
In a gripping T20 clash,Bangladesh A women emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A women by 10 runs in the third T20at the SSCground on Sunday (September 15). Bangladesh won the first
Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20
Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history
Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t