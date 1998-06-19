
Shathi Rani Career, Biography & More

Sathi Rani
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born19th Jun, 1998
Age26 years, 3 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20I
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs27
High Score22
Average13.50
Strike Rate84.37
100S0
50S0
6S0
4S5
OverviewT20I
Matches 2
Innings 0
overs 0
Runs 0
wickets 0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
thumb

Bangladesh secure confidence boost with a 23-run win against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh women’s cricket teamsealed a morale-boosting 23-run victory against Pakistan in their secondwarm-up match for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at ICC Academy, Dubai. Afterl

thumb

Bangladesh A women edge past Sri Lanka A women in low-scoring battle

In a gripping T20 clash,Bangladesh A women emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A women by 10 runs in the third T20at the SSCground on Sunday (September 15). Bangladesh won the first

thumb

Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20

Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss

Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re

thumb

Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7

Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi

thumb

Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count

Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

'Landmark victory to inspire generations'

Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha

thumb

Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh

Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni

thumb

Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history

Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t

