Nahid Rana Career, Biography & More

Nahid Rana
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Oct, 2002
Age22 years, 3 months, 8 days
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches63101321
Innings1013730
Not Out511412
Runs13431724
High Score1142611
Average2.601.505.661.33
Strike Rate22.0380.0037.5068.0016.55
100S00000
50S00000
6S00000
4S21034
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 63101321
Innings 113101337
overs 16026.437106531.4
Runs 7311263065542112
wickets 204133083
bestinning 5/612/404/275/455/61
bestmatch 6/932/404/275/459/127
Average 36.5531.5023.5318.4625.44
econ 4.564.728.275.223.97
Strike Rate 48.040.017.021.238.4
4W 10116
5W 10024
10w 00000

