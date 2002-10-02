Nahid Rana Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Oct, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 3 months, 8 days
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|3
|10
|13
|21
|Innings
|10
|1
|3
|7
|30
|Not Out
|5
|1
|1
|4
|12
|Runs
|13
|4
|3
|17
|24
|High Score
|11
|4
|2
|6
|11
|Average
|2.60
|1.50
|5.66
|1.33
|Strike Rate
|22.03
|80.00
|37.50
|68.00
|16.55
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|3
|10
|13
|21
|Innings
|11
|3
|10
|13
|37
|overs
|160
|26.4
|37
|106
|531.4
|Runs
|731
|126
|306
|554
|2112
|wickets
|20
|4
|13
|30
|83
|bestinning
|5/61
|2/40
|4/27
|5/45
|5/61
|bestmatch
|6/93
|2/40
|4/27
|5/45
|9/127
|Average
|36.55
|31.50
|23.53
|18.46
|25.44
|econ
|4.56
|4.72
|8.27
|5.22
|3.97
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|40.0
|17.0
|21.2
|38.4
|4W
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0