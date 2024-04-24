Mahendra Singh Dhoni Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|7th Jul, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 1 month4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|90
|350
|98
|377
|423
|131
|Innings
|144
|297
|85
|331
|364
|210
|Not Out
|16
|84
|42
|139
|99
|19
|Runs
|4876
|10773
|1617
|7271
|13353
|7038
|High Score
|224
|183
|56
|84
|183
|224
|Average
|38.09
|50.57
|37.60
|37.86
|50.38
|36.84
|Strike Rate
|59.11
|87.56
|126.13
|134.49
|100S
|6
|10
|0
|0
|17
|9
|50S
|33
|73
|2
|28
|87
|47
|6S
|78
|229
|52
|325
|0
|0
|4S
|544
|826
|116
|503
|0
|0
News related "MS Dhoni"
Hussey about Dhoni: He’ll continue to evolve and continue even at this stage of his career
Even nearing the twilight of hiscareer, MS Dhoni will continue to develop and make things more difficult forbowlers, according to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey. In what appears to
Fleming says Dhoni's performance is inspirational
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that the team isn't taken aback by the batting performances of former skipper MS Dhoni this season. Dhoni has consistently delighted the c
Dhoni is a national hero: Pooran
When MS Dhoni was met withthunderous applause at the Ekana Stadium during Friday, April 19,'s IPL 2024match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),Nichola
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG
Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn
"Was playing in front of mini Chennai crowd"- KL Rahul on Dhoni's craze
Lucknow Super Giants have had the last laugh against Chennai Super Kings as they beat their counterpart by a thumping 8 wickets on Friday. But the limelight was stolen by MS Dhoni.
"We were 10-15 runs short"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after 8 wicket defeat to LSG
It was a clinical day for Lucknow Super Giants as they've chased down Chennai's competitive total comprehensively. LSG skipper KL Rahul showed his class once again, his 82 off 53 g
Rahul makes 82 on birthday to lead his side to a clinical chase against CSK
Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Friday (19th April). After Dhoni's another blitzkrieg finish, CSK ended their innings on 176-6 after alloted 20 overs.
I am a much better mood because of what I've just seen: Steyn praises Dhoni
Former South Africa pacer DaleSteyn says that the passion behind MS Dhoni goes beyond the Indian PremierLeague (IPL), including the cricketing world in South Africa and enthralling
Michael Clarke picks Dhoni as the greatest finisher ever
Indian legendary wk-batter batter MS Dhoni is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, despite taking retirement from international Cricket back in 2019, he's still servin
Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025 For CSK ? [ WATCH ] Suresh Raina's Confirmation
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former world cup-winning Indian cricket captain and star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is winning over fans' hearts in the ongoing Indian Premier Leag
We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd