Odean Smith Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Nov, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|27
|93
|46
|14
|Innings
|8
|20
|61
|39
|23
|Not Out
|1
|7
|24
|15
|1
|Runs
|199
|193
|641
|694
|440
|High Score
|46
|27
|43
|68
|54
|Average
|28.42
|14.84
|17.32
|28.91
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|167.22
|139.85
|136.96
|121.54
|102.08
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6S
|15
|12
|50
|45
|26
|4S
|14
|13
|38
|46
|37
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|27
|93
|46
|14
|Innings
|9
|26
|88
|45
|27
|overs
|47.1
|75
|252.4
|269.3
|242.3
|Runs
|261
|772
|2503
|1547
|922
|wickets
|10
|27
|93
|54
|30
|bestinning
|2/26
|3/29
|4/30
|5/65
|4/51
|bestmatch
|2/26
|3/29
|4/30
|5/65
|5/68
|Average
|26.10
|28.59
|26.91
|28.64
|30.73
|econ
|5.53
|10.29
|9.90
|5.74
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|28.3
|16.6
|16.3
|29.9
|48.5
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
